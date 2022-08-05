78°F
Poker player pockets $131K at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2022 - 6:00 am
 
Updated August 5, 2022 - 6:05 am
Ross and Ruth Bittner with Gary Brown, assistant casino manager of The Cromwell. (Caesars photo)
It took probably less than a minute.

On vacation in Las Vegas with his wife Ruth, Missoula, Montana, resident Ross Bittner won a progressive jackpot Thursday while playing three-card poker at The Cromwell.

He played one hand and won $131,280.

The Caesars Rewards member says the winnings will go toward his grandchildren.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

