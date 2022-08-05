Poker player pockets $131K at Strip casino
A Montana resident cleaned up quickly at the poker table at a Strip casino on Thursday.
It took probably less than a minute.
On vacation in Las Vegas with his wife Ruth, Missoula, Montana, resident Ross Bittner won a progressive jackpot Thursday while playing three-card poker at The Cromwell.
He played one hand and won $131,280.
The Caesars Rewards member says the winnings will go toward his grandchildren.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.