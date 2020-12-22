Poker players share Station Casinos $244K bad beat jackpot

A bad beat jackpot occurs when a very strong poker hand is beaten by even stronger one.

(Station Casinos)

“Winning by losing” had applied to the New York Jets for most of the season until Sunday. A few poker players at Santa Fe Station understand the feeling.

The Station Casinos Jumbo Hold ‘Em Poker Progressive hit Monday at the northwest casino for $244,588.

Guest Anthony won $85,596 and guest Darius won $48,912.

A bad beat jackpot occurs when a very strong poker hand is beaten by even stronger one. In the Station jackpot, a player must have quad queens or better beaten.

The player with the losing hand receives 35 percent of the jackpot. The player with the winning hand gets 20 percent, the other players at the table share 5 percent, and the other players at the three Station poker rooms when the jackpot is hit share 40 percent.

Monday’s jackpot remainder was paid out as follows:

— The other players at the table at the time of the hand receive 5% of the jackpot ($1,529 each).

— The other active players across the open Station Casinos poker rooms share 40% of the jackpot ($648 each).

