58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Poker rooms on the Strip to open ahead of WSOP next month

People visit the Las Vegas Strip near Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas. (File/Las Veg ...
People visit the Las Vegas Strip near Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A nearly empty sidewalk is seen as traffic moves southbound along the Strip Tuesday, April 29, ...
Tourist traffic to Las Vegas, Southern Nevada plunged in March
A rendering of Bally's Corp. $1.6 billion McCormick Place Truck Marshaling site proposal. (Cour ...
Inside Gaming: Former Tropicana operator to seek IPO to fund another project
The operators of Station Casinos Inc. have applied to Henderson officials to amend the design o ...
Sunset Station planning to add country bar, nightclub
Company wins $20M judgment after Caesars derailed slot side bets
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

With the 2025 World Series of Poker starting next month, the brand’s operator, Caesars Entertainment, is preparing to reopen two poker rooms on the Strip.

Poker rooms at Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood are both expected to open in May, according to a spokesperson for the Reno-based gaming and hospitality company.

Planet Hollywood closed its poker room in 2021. The new room, which will occupy the space where The London Club used to be on the mezzanine level of the property, will be larger than its predecessor.

“With the World Series of Poker just around the corner, there’s no better time to debut Planet Hollywood’s very own poker room next month,” said Ken Ostempowski, senior vice president and general manager of Planet Hollywood. “Featuring 23 tables and perched on the mezzanine with breathtaking views of the casino floor, it’s the perfect setting where the ultimate drama unfolds one hand at a time.”

A temporary poker room at Caesars Palace will be located in the Appian Way retail area, according to a company spokesperson. The WSOP Poker Room will open in May.

A permanent home for the new Caesars Palace poker room will be announced at a later date, the company said.

The former poker room at Caesars Palace was shuttered over the summer to make room for additional slot machines.

Caesars Entertainment sold the WSOP naming rights for $500 million but will continue hosting live events at its Las Vegas casinos for the next 20 years.

Horseshoe Las Vegas will host the World Series of Poker between May 27 and July 16.

According to Vegas Advantage, an online industry trade site, there are currently 17 active poker rooms in Las Vegas casinos.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @ac2vegas-danzis.bsky.social or @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES