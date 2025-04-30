Poker rooms on the Strip to open ahead of WSOP next month

New poker rooms at two casinos are expected to open in May, just in time for the start of the 2025 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.

With the 2025 World Series of Poker starting next month, the brand’s operator, Caesars Entertainment, is preparing to reopen two poker rooms on the Strip.

Poker rooms at Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood are both expected to open in May, according to a spokesperson for the Reno-based gaming and hospitality company.

Planet Hollywood closed its poker room in 2021. The new room, which will occupy the space where The London Club used to be on the mezzanine level of the property, will be larger than its predecessor.

“With the World Series of Poker just around the corner, there’s no better time to debut Planet Hollywood’s very own poker room next month,” said Ken Ostempowski, senior vice president and general manager of Planet Hollywood. “Featuring 23 tables and perched on the mezzanine with breathtaking views of the casino floor, it’s the perfect setting where the ultimate drama unfolds one hand at a time.”

A temporary poker room at Caesars Palace will be located in the Appian Way retail area, according to a company spokesperson. The WSOP Poker Room will open in May.

A permanent home for the new Caesars Palace poker room will be announced at a later date, the company said.

The former poker room at Caesars Palace was shuttered over the summer to make room for additional slot machines.

Caesars Entertainment sold the WSOP naming rights for $500 million but will continue hosting live events at its Las Vegas casinos for the next 20 years.

Horseshoe Las Vegas will host the World Series of Poker between May 27 and July 16.

According to Vegas Advantage, an online industry trade site, there are currently 17 active poker rooms in Las Vegas casinos.

