Poolside mobile ordering now available at MGM resorts

Ordering poolside is easier than ever at MGM Resorts International properties.

The Las Vegas-based company has launched an in-seat poolside mobile ordering system, according to a Monday news release. Guests at select properties can use it to order drinks or food via their smartphone and have their order delivered directly to their lounge chair or daybed.

The ordering platform, powered by hospitality software company Agilysys, is available at Bellagio, Aria, Vdara, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Delano and The Mirage. It is set to launch this week at Park MGM, NoMad, Luxor, New York-New York and Excalibur, and finally at The Signature at MGM Grand the week of June 1.

“The past year accelerated our investment in technology, bringing contactless interactions to every part of our resorts,” Dominique Bertolone, MGM Resorts senior vice president of food and beverage strategy, said in the release. “Our goal is to provide innovative, guest-centric experiences that deliver the world-class hospitality for which we are known.”

Each poolside seat will have a chair tag, number and QR code. Guests can scan that code to access a mobile ordering platform, where they can select their food and drinks. After they fill in their seat number, name and payment information and receive their receipt, an MGM Resorts employee will deliver the order.

An MGM Resorts spokesperson said food and beverage ordering is a “very popular amenity” at its pools. The most common orders at one of its properties — The Mirage — include buckets of beer, drinks such as pina coladas and mojitos, chicken Caesar salads, nachos and burgers.

At least one other Strip casino operator, Caesars Entertainment Inc., offers a mobile food ordering and delivery program at pools.

The company’s Caesars Eats has been operational since last year at a number of its Las Vegas resorts, including Caesars Palace, Paris Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Resort, The Linq and Harrah’s. The system offers food pick up and deliveries from select restaurants to areas such as guest rooms, pools, race and sportsbooks, poker rooms and casino bars.

