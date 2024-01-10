Popular Strip casino revamping rewards program

The Strip resort announced tiered loyalty card is being restructured to allow guests to collect greater rewards faster.

The Venetian on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Venetian on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas will rebrand its Grazie loyalty program in March, the company announced.

The new program will be known as Venetian Rewards and company executives say it will provide more ways for card holders to generate points more quickly.

“Venetian Rewards marks yet another milestone in the ongoing evolution of The Venetian Resort,” Patrick Nichols, president and CEO of The Venetian, said in a release. “This all-new program continues to provide the best access for our gaming customers and enhances earnings on experiences including gaming, dining, entertainment, our world-class spa, and more, for all of our guests. We created a program that offers benefits that will change the way our guests experience The Venetian Resort and Las Vegas.”

Existing Grazie Rewards members will be seamlessly transitioned to Venetian Rewards with their current earned tier and points honored.

Danny Ruiz, chief gaming officer for The Venetian, said Venetian Rewards will be the richest slot machine loyalty program on the Strip.

“We’ve made the slot earnings calculation more transparent, which is what all gamers want.” Ruiz said. “On top of that, we’ve expanded ways to earn points, which will allow our guests to elevate to higher tiers and greater benefits more quickly.”

Points can be earned playing slot machines, video poker and table games, as well as through accommodations, dining, entertainment, retail and the spa.

The loyalty tiers are named for valuable gems – Jade, Sapphire, Ruby and Diamond, with each tier more valuable than the one before it.

Beginning at the Sapphire tier and progressing to Ruby and Diamond, guests will receive expanded benefits by tier level, such as slot multipliers, which allow for tier progression faster; complimentary late checkout; and parking.

The Ruby and Diamond Tiers receive suite upgrades, complimentary suite nights to share, priority access to resort amenities, complimentary valet, and their choice of airfare, golf, or Canyon Ranch spa and fitness credit.

Executives say how to earn credits is clearly defined.

Members get two reward points for every dollar spent on hotel, dining, entertainment, retail, and spa; one rewards point for every $4 wagered on reel slots; one rewards point for every $10 wagered on video poker; and two rewards points based on average bet and duration of play on specific table games.

Venetian Rewards guarantees members the most favorable suite rates when booking directly as well as personalized offers.

Membership to Venetian Rewards is free and begins in March. Guests will be able to enroll while visiting The Venetian Resort, by phone when making a reservation, or online.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.