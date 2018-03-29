Power outage hits Bellagio on Las Vegas Strip

The Bellagio in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Bellagio was hit with a partial power outage late Thursday morning, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called to the Strip property shortly after 11 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. The outage left some people trapped in an elevator, he said.

A spokeswoman for MGM Resorts International, which owns the Bellagio, said she was unaware of any issue with an elevator, but by 11:45 a.m. the hotel’s elevators were operational. The outage affected the Cirque du Soleil theater, the buffet and areas of the race and sports book, she said. The casino floor was not affected by the outage.

The Clark County Fire Department said a water leak made contact with an electrical panel, causing smoke that set off a fire alarm. All hotel rooms had power, and there were no evacuations during the incident, the department said. No injuries were reported.

The Bellagio said on Twitter that it was aware of “the limited power surge that some guests are experiencing around the resort. The problem has been identified, isolated and we are working to restore full operations,” it said.

This isn’t the first time the resort has experienced an outage around the Easter holiday. The Bellagio experienced a massive power outage on Easter Sunday in 2004 that left the resort in the dark for 3½ days. The outage forced guests out of the 3,000-room property, and some 7,000 employees were sent home after the backup power system failed.

In April, a faulty exterior light fixture caused a fire at the Bellagio. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 19 minutes, and no one was hurt. The Belligio’s interior was not damaged in the fire.

