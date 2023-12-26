44°F
Casinos & Gaming

Powerball jackpot grows to $760M as 2024 draws near

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2023 - 8:38 am
 
Updated December 28, 2023 - 1:19 am
People line up outside of the Primm Valley Lotto Store to buy the Mega Million lottery tickets, ...
People line up outside of the Primm Valley Lotto Store to buy the Mega Million lottery tickets, on Monday, July 31, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Rick Willems shows the Powerball tickets that he purchased at Cigarettes and More on Wednesday, ...
Rick Willems shows the Powerball tickets that he purchased at Cigarettes and More on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Pineville, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

There was no winner for the Powerball, again, and will be worth $760 million on Saturday.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 4-11-38-51-68 with a Powerball (red) of 5.

Saturday’s drawing is expected to be the 10th-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. In October, one ticket in California won the second-largest Powerball jackpot in history — $1.725 billion.

Tickets cost $2 for each lottery and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, according to the lottery’s website. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

By the way, Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth $92 million.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

