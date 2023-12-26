Powerball jackpot grows to $760M as 2024 draws near
Saturday’s drawing is expected to be the 10th-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.
There was no winner for the Powerball, again, and will be worth $760 million on Saturday.
The numbers drawn Wednesday were 4-11-38-51-68 with a Powerball (red) of 5.
Saturday’s drawing is expected to be the 10th-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. In October, one ticket in California won the second-largest Powerball jackpot in history — $1.725 billion.
Tickets cost $2 for each lottery and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.
The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, according to the lottery’s website. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
By the way, Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth $92 million.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.
10 LARGEST US JACKPOTS
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
2. $1.725 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket, from California)
3. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
4. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
5. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)
6. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
7. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)
8. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
9. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
10. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)