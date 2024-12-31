60°F
Casinos & Gaming

Preparations for Las Vegas’ New Year’s Eve firework display underway

Fireworks by Grucci pyro technician and crew chief Louis DeLeo talks to a reporter while setting up for America’s Party 2025 celebration on the roof of Planet Hollywood Resort on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Fireworks from nine properties will fill the sky above the Strip during an eight minute show on New Year’s Eve. Along with Planet Hollywood, other properties are MGM Grand, Aria, TI, Caesars Palace, The Venetian, Resorts World Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las Vegas and The Strat. The Rio will serve as the Command Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fireworks by Grucci pyro technician Fred Muller prepares shells while setting up for America’s Party 2025 celebration on the roof of Planet Hollywood Resort on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Fireworks from nine properties will fill the sky above the Strip during an eight minute show on New Year’s Eve. Along with Planet Hollywood, other properties are MGM Grand, Aria, TI, Caesars Palace, The Venetian, Resorts World Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las Vegas and The Strat. The Rio will serve as the Command Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fireworks by Grucci Quality Engineer Chris Grucci, left, and Operations Manager Corey Grucci pose while setting up for America’s Party 2025 celebration on the roof of Planet Hollywood Resort on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Fireworks from nine properties will fill the sky above the Strip during an eight minute show on New Year’s Eve. Along with Planet Hollywood, other properties are MGM Grand, Aria, TI, Caesars Palace, The Venetian, Resorts World Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las Vegas and The Strat. The Rio will serve as the Command Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fireworks by Grucci pyro technician and crew chief Louis DeLeo prepares shells while setting up for America’s Party 2025 celebration on the roof of Planet Hollywood Resort on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Fireworks from nine properties will fill the sky above the Strip during an eight minute show on New Year’s Eve. Along with Planet Hollywood, other properties are MGM Grand, Aria, TI, Caesars Palace, The Venetian, Resorts World Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las Vegas and The Strat. The Rio will serve as the Command Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fireworks by Grucci pyro technician and crew chief Louis DeLeo prepares shells while setting up for America’s Party 2025 celebration on the roof of Planet Hollywood Resort on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Fireworks from nine properties will fill the sky above the Strip during an eight minute show on New Year’s Eve. Along with Planet Hollywood, other properties are MGM Grand, Aria, TI, Caesars Palace, The Venetian, Resorts World Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las Vegas and The Strat. The Rio will serve as the Command Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fireworks by Grucci pyro technician Fred Muller sets up for America’s Party 2025 celebration on the roof of Planet Hollywood Resort on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Fireworks from nine properties will fill the sky above the Strip during an eight minute show on New Year’s Eve. Along with Planet Hollywood, other properties are MGM Grand, Aria, TI, Caesars Palace, The Venetian, Resorts World Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las Vegas and The Strat. The Rio will serve as the Command Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fireworks by Grucci fireworks are set up for America’s Party 2025 celebration on the roof of Planet Hollywood Resort on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Fireworks from nine properties will fill the sky above the Strip during an eight minute show on New Year’s Eve. Along with Planet Hollywood, other properties are MGM Grand, Aria, TI, Caesars Palace, The Venetian, Resorts World Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las Vegas and The Strat. The Rio will serve as the Command Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2024 - 4:00 pm
 

Crews were hard at work Monday afternoon on the rooftop of the Planet Hollywood to make sure America’s Party fireworks display goes off without a hitch.

For the past 18 years, Fireworks by Grucci has been the team behind the explosive event, put on by Las Vegas Events, with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Clark County and Las Vegas. Titled “Making Vegas Memories,” over 400,000 people are expected in Las Vegas for the NYE celebration.

“Every year we try to top the previous year,” said Christopher Grucci, logistic coordinator and sixth generation pyrotechnician. “So we’re setting that bar high, but we fully expect to raise that bar even further this year.”

Eight hotels, including MGM Grand, Aria, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, The Venetian, The Strat, Resorts World Las Vegas and Fontainebleau — the newest edition — will be participating in this year’s pyrotechnic display, with the Rio serving as the command center.

For the first time, the Sphere will join in on the show, syncing its countdown with the hotels for the celebration.

“If you’re around the Sphere, you can see the countdown happen there, and then you’ll look towards the Strip and you can see fireworks as soon as that countdown hits zero,” Grucci said.

Starting at midnight, the programmed 12,000 circuits, with even more shells, will explode in the air for the annual, eight-minute show, for the final synchronized, choreographed sequence.

It is all hands on deck before and during the show: with 50 power technicians spread across all properties, admin, hotel staff, a support crew in New York, as well as Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments and Metro Police Department.

Prior to setup, plans must be approved by the Clark County Fire Department and a pre-walk is done on all the rooftops.

During preparations this week, mortar racks were brought to rooftops, are placed in a specific layout that corresponds to a circuit, then each rack has a shell placed inside of it. The shape of the shell is the pattern that is displayed in the sky.

“So they have to follow that schematic to make sure they’re putting the right effect in the right tube and plugging it into the right circuit go to to make sure it goes off when it’s intended,” Grucci said.

Just before, vents are covered, hoses are laid out and about two firefighters are present at each rooftop in case of an emergency, and then they all wait.

When the clock strikes midnight, it is time to shine. Then, once the show ends, it’s time to start planning for the next year.

