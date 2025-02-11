Profits down for Nevada’s largest casinos, report says

The 2024 Nevada Gaming Abstract says the state’s 307 largest casinos paid more than $1 billion in gaming taxes and fees in the 2024 fiscal year.

The state’s 307 largest hotel-casinos made $2.6 billion in profits from $31.5 billion in revenue, which included $11.3 billion in gaming revenue, in the 2024 fiscal year, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported.

The Control Board calculated that those properties, defined as hotel-casinos that grossed at least $1 million a year in gaming revenue, paid the state $1.16 billion in gaming taxes and fees during the fiscal year.

Financial details were released Friday as part of the state’s 179-page 2024 Nevada Gaming Abstract report issued annually and includes statistics for the fiscal year that ended June 30.

The Control Board says “total revenue” is money casino patrons spent on gaming, rooms, food and beverage and other attractions. Gaming revenue represented 35.8 percent of total revenue, continuing the trend that began in the mid-2000s of resorts making more from other categories than their casinos.

Statewide, net income was down 24.4 percent from the 2023 fiscal year, but total revenue was up 5.5 percent and gaming revenue was up 3.4 percent.

In Clark County, which had 179 qualifying resorts, net income was $2.3 billion, down 24 percent from a year ago, from total revenue of $28.5 billion, up 6.2 percent, and gaming revenue of $9.8 billion, up 4.3 percent.

The Las Vegas Strip properties revenue netted $820.2 million, down 40.4 percent, on $21.9 billion, up 6.8 percent, with gaming revenue of $5.7 billion, up 4.9 percent.

For downtown Las Vegas properties revenue was calculated at $199.4 million, down 23.1 percent, on $1.6 billion, up 3.3 percent, with gaming revenue of $797.6 million, up 3.2 percent.

One of the 14 markets statewide monitored by the Control Board showed a net loss for the 2024 fiscal year. South Lake Tahoe reported a net loss of $30.4 million from total revenue of $389 million, $172.6 million of that from gaming.

The biggest increases in total revenue and gaming revenue came from outlying Clark County, which benefited from the December 2023 opening of Durango. Total revenue climbed 8.1 percent to $3.1 billion and gaming revenue was up 6.7 percent to $2 billion.

The biggest decline in net income came from Laughlin, down 84.7 percent to $8.3 million for the fiscal year.

The report also said in the 2024 fiscal year, 53 casinos owned by 11 publicly traded companies accounted for 62.8 percent of the total gaming revenue generated statewide.

In addition to the financial figures, the Gaming Abstract includes data concerning average number of employees, rate of room occupancy, revenue earned per room per day, gaming revenue earned per square foot of gaming floor space, and other ratios.

Below is a roundup of gaming news.

Pool season is here, help needed

MGM Resorts International is looking to fill hundreds of job openings at its properties on the Strip for the upcoming pool season.

The company is holding a hiring event on Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Career Center at 980 Kelly Johnson Drive. Candidates will have an opportunity to interview with a hiring manager and could receive an on-the-spot offer, according to MGM.

Applicants must be 16 years of age or older. Pre-registration is available on the MGM Resorts website.

MGM operates nine casinos hotels and four non-gaming hotels on the Las Vegas Strip.

