93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Casinos & Gaming

Progressive slot jackpot pays off $108K at Henderson casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2022 - 4:04 pm
 
Dollar Storm Grand Progressive pays off more than $108,000 on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Klondik ...
Dollar Storm Grand Progressive pays off more than $108,000 on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Klondike Sunset Casino in Henderson. (Klondike Casino photo)

An unidentified local resident won more than $108,000 on Thursday at a Henderson casino.

A Dollar Storm grand progressive paid off $108,205.62 at Klondike Sunset Casino, 444 W. Sunset Road, according to Katy Danko, marketing director for Nevada Gaming Partners.

No other information was made available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Police believe man found in barrel at Lake Mead died from gunshot wound
Police believe man found in barrel at Lake Mead died from gunshot wound
2
Parents accused of killing their 3-month-old boy
Parents accused of killing their 3-month-old boy
3
Caesars moving closer to selling one of its Strip casinos
Caesars moving closer to selling one of its Strip casinos
4
MGM clears hurdle in bid to acquire The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
MGM clears hurdle in bid to acquire The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
5
Casino operator Bally’s turns down buyout offer
Casino operator Bally’s turns down buyout offer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST