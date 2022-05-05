Progressive slot jackpot pays off $108K at Henderson casino
An unidentified local resident won more than $108,000 Thursday at a Henderson casino.
An unidentified local resident won more than $108,000 on Thursday at a Henderson casino.
A Dollar Storm grand progressive paid off $108,205.62 at Klondike Sunset Casino, 444 W. Sunset Road, according to Katy Danko, marketing director for Nevada Gaming Partners.
No other information was made available.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.