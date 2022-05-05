Progressive slot jackpot pays off $108K at Henderson casino

An unidentified local resident won more than $108,000 Thursday at a Henderson casino.

Dollar Storm Grand Progressive pays off more than $108,000 on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Klondike Sunset Casino in Henderson. (Klondike Casino photo)

An unidentified local resident won more than $108,000 on Thursday at a Henderson casino.

A Dollar Storm grand progressive paid off $108,205.62 at Klondike Sunset Casino, 444 W. Sunset Road, according to Katy Danko, marketing director for Nevada Gaming Partners.

No other information was made available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.