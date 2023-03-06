58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

PT’s owner selling distributed gaming operation for $322.5M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2023 - 11:52 am
 
Golden Entertainment Chairman and CEO Blake Sartini at the Strat in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct 31, ...
Golden Entertainment Chairman and CEO Blake Sartini at the Strat in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct 31, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Las Vegas-based Golden Entertainment, owner of PT’s Taverns chain and the Strat, is selling its distributed gaming operation to an Illinois company, the companies announced Monday.

Golden will get $322.5 million, plus $39 million of estimated purchased cash, from J&J Ventures Gaming of Effingham, Illinois, for its slot machine routes in Nevada and Montana. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year pending regulatory approvals.

Distributed gaming involves slot machine routes on which workers install, maintain and operate slot machines at bars, taverns, restaurants, grocery stores and convenience stores.

J&J Gaming is paying $213.5 million plus an estimated $34 million of purchased cash for the Nevada route and $109 million plus an estimated $5 million of purchased cash for Golden’s Montana operations.

J&J has worked as a contracted third-party distributed gaming operator for Golden.

Golden also announced a five-year agreement with J&J to support the gaming operations of Golden’s branded tavern locations in Nevada.

Golden Chairman and CEO Blake Sartini said it has built the distributed gaming model in Nevada and Montana over the past 20 years.

“We believe this transaction will provide further success for our route partners through sharing of best practices and new technology,” Sartini said in news release.

He said the transaction will enable Golden to focus on its wholly-owned casinos and taverns. In addition to the Strat, Golden operates two Arizona Charlie’s properties in Las Vegas and casinos in Laughlin and Pahrump.

“We anticipate our distributed gaming team members will continue to serve our route partners with the same dedication under J&J Gaming’s ownership,” he said. “Our confidence in J&J Gaming’s future success is highlighted by our new long-term agreement with J&J Gaming to service Golden’s wholly owned tavern portfolio. For Golden, these transactions will allow us to focus our management team and capital on our portfolio of wholly owned casinos and taverns in Nevada and create additional value for our shareholders.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Titus taking a swing at archaic tax reporting threshold for slots
Titus taking a swing at archaic tax reporting threshold for slots
2
CARTOONS: The one good reason to still wear a mask
CARTOONS: The one good reason to still wear a mask
3
Rising temperatures may put winter in rear view mirror for Las Vegas
Rising temperatures may put winter in rear view mirror for Las Vegas
4
Rock legend Valli started as a Lover in Vegas
Rock legend Valli started as a Lover in Vegas
5
Raiders make vows: Bride posts photos of Waller-Plum wedding
Raiders make vows: Bride posts photos of Waller-Plum wedding
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An M Resort security guard rides past an autonomous, human-sized robot, M Bot, as it patrols M ...
Say hello to M-Bot: Security robot roams M Resort parking lot
By / RJ

The K5, nicknamed M-Bot by M Resort staff, patrols can speak to patrons to greet or warn them – but more importantly, it can see and hear while on patrol, providing a live feed to the security office and a record to go back to if needed.

Mandalay Bay on the Strip, seen in 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Strip casino fire leads to evacuations
By / RJ

Just after 11 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department was dispatched to a resort “for reports of smoke showing near the roofline,” the department said.

More stories for you
Macao casino revenue will keep rising, experts say
Macao casino revenue will keep rising, experts say
Hawaii bill would ban Nevada casino ads in Aloha State
Hawaii bill would ban Nevada casino ads in Aloha State
Wynn Resorts turns corner in 4th quarter, pursues new projects
Wynn Resorts turns corner in 4th quarter, pursues new projects
Titus taking a swing at archaic tax reporting threshold for slots
Titus taking a swing at archaic tax reporting threshold for slots
‘A lot of aloha’ for NV: Chang says ad ban not meant to stop Hawaiians from visiting
‘A lot of aloha’ for NV: Chang says ad ban not meant to stop Hawaiians from visiting
January gaming win surpasses $1B for 23rd straight month
January gaming win surpasses $1B for 23rd straight month