PT’s owner selling distributed gaming operation for $322.5M

Golden Entertainment, owner of the PT’s franchise and the Strat, will sell its slot routes in Nevada and Montana to an Illinois company, J&J Ventures Gaming.

Golden Entertainment Chairman and CEO Blake Sartini at the Strat in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct 31, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Las Vegas-based Golden Entertainment, owner of PT’s Taverns chain and the Strat, is selling its distributed gaming operation to an Illinois company, the companies announced Monday.

Golden will get $322.5 million, plus $39 million of estimated purchased cash, from J&J Ventures Gaming of Effingham, Illinois, for its slot machine routes in Nevada and Montana. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year pending regulatory approvals.

Distributed gaming involves slot machine routes on which workers install, maintain and operate slot machines at bars, taverns, restaurants, grocery stores and convenience stores.

J&J Gaming is paying $213.5 million plus an estimated $34 million of purchased cash for the Nevada route and $109 million plus an estimated $5 million of purchased cash for Golden’s Montana operations.

J&J has worked as a contracted third-party distributed gaming operator for Golden.

Golden also announced a five-year agreement with J&J to support the gaming operations of Golden’s branded tavern locations in Nevada.

Golden Chairman and CEO Blake Sartini said it has built the distributed gaming model in Nevada and Montana over the past 20 years.

“We believe this transaction will provide further success for our route partners through sharing of best practices and new technology,” Sartini said in news release.

He said the transaction will enable Golden to focus on its wholly-owned casinos and taverns. In addition to the Strat, Golden operates two Arizona Charlie’s properties in Las Vegas and casinos in Laughlin and Pahrump.

“We anticipate our distributed gaming team members will continue to serve our route partners with the same dedication under J&J Gaming’s ownership,” he said. “Our confidence in J&J Gaming’s future success is highlighted by our new long-term agreement with J&J Gaming to service Golden’s wholly owned tavern portfolio. For Golden, these transactions will allow us to focus our management team and capital on our portfolio of wholly owned casinos and taverns in Nevada and create additional value for our shareholders.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.