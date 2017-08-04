PT’s Pubs’ owner Golden Entertainment registers record revenue

Earnings narrow, but second-quarter revenue climbs to $110.5 million for operator of PT’s Pubs chain.

Golden Entertainment operates PT's Pubs chain in Southern Nevada.

The future owner of the Stratosphere saw earnings narrow but revenue increase by 7.7 percent in a record second quarter.

Golden Entertainment Inc., which operates the PT’s Pubs chain in Southern Nevada and slot-route operations in Nevada and Montana, on Friday reported earnings of $1.7 million, or 7 cents a share, on revenue of $110.5 million for the quarter that ended June 30.

Quarterly cash flow of $15 million, up 12.8 percent over the previous year, also was a record for the company.

Golden surprised the industry in mid-June when it announced the $850 million acquisition of American Casino & Entertainment Properties, operators of two Arizona Charlie’s properties in Southern Nevada and Laughlin’s Aquarius in addition to the Stratosphere, the tallest structure in Las Vegas.

That acquisition, along with the Illinois Gaming Board’s granting of a slot route license to a Golden subsidiary in that state later in June, spells growth potential for the company, its top executive said.

“This is an exciting period of growth for Golden Entertainment and we believe our diverse business expansion efforts, combined with our pending acquisition of American Casino & Entertainment Properties, will significantly enhance long-term value for our shareholders,” Blake Sartini, Golden’s chairman and CEO, said in a release announcing earnings.

The company was scheduled to discuss earnings with investors in a conference call later Friday.

