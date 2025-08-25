‘Quad-zero’ roulette has arrived on the Las Vegas Strip

A Strip casino has debuted a quadruple-zero roulette variant with a second wheel for paying out bonus multipliers.

Bonus Wheel Roulette from Interblock Gaming, seen here at the Palazzo casino in Las Vegas, Nev., is an electronic variant that employs two wheels and replaces traditional green zero spaces with four gem pockets (David Danzis / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Roulette fans may do a double-take when they see the newest wheel at a Strip casino.

The Palazzo casino-hotel has debuted a roulette variant that uses two wheels, one of which is essentially a quadruple zero wheel and a second wheel that multiplies winning bets. The new electronic table game replaces the green zeros found on a traditional roulette wheel with four colored gem spaces that can unlock a bonus multiplier spin on a second wheel.

Interblock Gaming’s Bonus Wheel Roulette has been on the floor at Palazzo for several weeks now, according to a table games supervisor.

A table games representative from Palazzo was not made available to speak about Bonus Wheel Roulette, but a property spokesperson said the Strip casino was “always testing new games and evaluate these games based on performance and guest feedback.”

Game manufacturer Interblock did not respond to a request for comment.

Bonus Wheel Roulette significantly increases the house edge, according to Vegas Advantage, an online trade site that tracks, catalogs and analyzes casino games, and was the first to report on the new variant. The four-gem version has a house edge of 10 percent for the 36 numbers on the wheel and a 9.25 percent hold on the four gem boxes, Vegas Advantage notes. The house edge on a single-zero game is under 3 percent while the house advantage on a double-zero table is slightly above 5 percent. Triple-zero roulette, which the Palazzo has on its casino floor, posts an edge of 7.69 percent, according to Vegas Advantage.

Bonus Wheel Roulette’s second wheel is for multipliers. When the pill lands in one of the four gem spaces, the second wheel automatically begins to spin. The bonus wheel has 40 pockets with eight possible multipliers. The multiplier values are: 1X, 5X, 10X, 40X, 50X, 100X, 200X, and 500X.

Wagers on the gem spaces can be placed as straight up, split or corner bets, according to the gameplay rules.

