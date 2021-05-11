Rebounding IGT reports $1B in revenue in 1st quarter

The London company that manufactures slot machines and supplies lotteries sees increased spending by players, spurring profits used to retire corporate debt.

The IGT booth at the 2019 Global Gaming Expo at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

IGT has joined in the gaming industry rebound.

The London-based gaming equipment manufacturer with a massive presence in Nevada reported first-quarter revenue exceeding $1 billion for the first time since 2019’s fourth quarter and a 24.7 percent increase over the first quarter of 2020.

“We delivered some of our strongest profit results ever during the first quarter, fueled by robust player demand and significant, structural cost savings,” Marco Sala, CEO of IGT, said in a release issued prior to Tuesday’s earnings conference call.

“Our global lottery segment achieved record same-store sales levels on impressive increases around the world,” Sala said. “The global gaming segment is demonstrating swift, progressive recovery, including accelerated momentum for digital and betting activities. We expect to return to 2019 levels for key financial metrics this year.”

In an earnings call with investors, Sala attributed the strong results to cost saving measures and to a lack of entertainment alternatives. Sala also said players are spending more on lottery games than usual. He expects that to move to more normalized levels in the months ahead.

For the quarter that ended March 31, IGT reported net income of $149 million, $1.21 a share, on revenue of $1.015 billion. That compared with a net loss of $234 million, 44 cents a share, on revenue of $814 million for the same quarter a year earlier.

Known in Nevada primarily as a slot machine manufacturer, IGT has a diverse gaming equipment portfolio supplying lottery equipment worldwide. It also has developed a sports wagering system currently being used in 40 sportsbooks in 16 U.S. states.

The company reported adjusted cash flow of $450 million, among the highest levels in company history, driven by revenue momentum and a structured cash savings plan.

IGT also completed the sale of its Italy B2C gaming businesses, applying the proceeds to debt retirement.

The company also pledged to resume some of its marketing activities with plans to participate in October’s Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas and to host an investor day on Nov. 9.

In response to an analyst’s question, IGT Chief Financial Officer Max Chiara said the company isn’t quite ready to look at stock repurchases or dividends, instead choosing to focus on retiring debt.

“With the recovery in our business in full swing, we are delivering strong operating leverage which, when coupled with invested capital discipline, drove strong cash flows in the quarter,” Chiara said. “This enabled us to accelerate our debt retirement strategy and gives us confidence in a return to pre-pandemic leverage levels by the end of the current year.”

IGT shares, traded on the New York Stock Exchange, closed Monday at $17.45 a share, but in early trading Tuesday, it had already bumped up past $18.

