Record downtown gaming win lifts October to $1B+ again for state

Downtown Las Vegas’ record $90.5 million total offset a flat Strip performance in October and gave Nevada its 20th straight month of win in excess of $1 billion.

State gaming win powered past $1 billion for the 20th straight month and Clark County also surpassed that level despite Strip revenue being flat in October, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday.

Downtown Las Vegas casinos had a record win of $90.5 million, beating the previous high of $86.4 million set in March.

The state’s 437 non-restricted licensees won $1.3 billion from gamblers, a 4.8 percent increase from October 2021.

Clark County’s 215 locations won $1.1 billion, a 4.5 percent increase over last year, while the Strip’s 58 licensees won $705.8 million, a 0.5 percent increase over the previous year.

Of the 19 submarkets monitored by the Control Board, only one — North Lake Tahoe — showed a decline from October 2021 levels.

Gaming win is important to the state because it takes a percentage in gaming taxes. Percentage fee collections through Monday totaled $76.4 million for October, a 6.4 percent increase from last year. For the four months of the 2022 fiscal year since July, the state has collected $406.1 million for the general fund, a 0.6 percent decline from last year.

