Record football betting helps boost Nevada casinos’ win

Nevada’s sports books set a record for sports wagering volume at $558.4 million in September. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Non-baccarat table-game play and sports bets paced an increased September gaming win, the state Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday.

Win was up 3.3 percent to $979.9 million statewide. Clark County win was up 2.8 percent to $831.7 million with the Strip climbing 4.7 percent to $567.9 million.

Downtown Las Vegas, which has seen strong percentage increases over the past 15 months, was flat in September at $49.3 million. Operators attribute that to a reporting anomaly and expect October’s win to be strong.

The three-month win trend, often regarded as a more significant indicator of win performance than the monthly totals, showed the state and Clark County riding 5 percent increases while the Strip was up 4.6 percent and downtown, 6.7 percent.

Football was the state’s friend, as Nevada’s sports books set a record for sports wagering volume at $558.4 million, edging November 2015’s total of $557.4 million. The sports pool win of $44.4 million in September was the fifth- highest monthly total ever recorded.

Volume also was a key in non-baccarat table play, according to Michael Lawton, the Gaming Control Board’s Tax and License Division senior research analyst.

“This month’s statewide increase was driven by non-baccarat table win up $17.1 million (blackjack up $4.7 million, craps up $8.4 million, roulette up $1.1 million and sports up $3.4 million) and slots, which were up $9.4 million,” Lawton said in an email.

“Both the non-baccarat table win and slot win increases were driven by increases to volume,” he said. “In fact, slot volume has increased in seven consecutive months.”

Gamblers played luckier than they did a year ago in every denomination of slot play except the high-end $5, $25 and $100 machines.

Football paced sports books, with the house’s an 11.1 win percentage in that sport and the win of $40.7 million up 10.3 percent from last year. A $5.2 million downturn in the books’ “other” category was attributed to late payouts from August’s Mayweather-McGregor fight.

The big wins for sports betting could play well later this year as New Jersey leads a fight to legalize wagering on individual games beyond Nevada. New Jersey will argue before the U.S. Supreme Court in December in a bid to strike down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act that blocks sports betting in other states. Delaware, Oregon and Montana have systems in place to permit sports parlay bets.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority was expected to report September visitor volume later Tuesday.

