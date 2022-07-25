Red Rock Resort plans new restaurants, upgrades with ‘luxe’ feel

New restaurants, an upgraded adults-only pool and additions at the Summerlin casino’s food court are expected to open at the end of 2022.

A rendering of the renovated adults-only pool at Red Rock Casino and Resort. The 21-and-over swim spot's upgrades will be unveiled in the 2023 pool season. (Courtesy of Station Casinos)

A rendering of the renovated high-limit slots room at Red Rock Casino and Resort. The room will have 73 games, table games, a high-end cocktail bar and a dedicated cage. (Courtesy of Station Casinos)

A rendering of Casino Bar at Red Rock Casino and Resort, a new bar with gaming options that will be situated between restaurants. (Courtesy of Station Casinos)

The renovated High Limits room at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Other renovations across the property will have a similar aesthetic. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The renovated High Limits room at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Other renovations across the property will have a similar aesthetic. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The renovated High Limits room at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Other renovations across the property will have a similar aesthetic. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The renovated High Limits room at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Other renovations across the property will have a similar aesthetic. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The renovated High Limits room at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Other renovations across the property will have a similar aesthetic. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Dealer Lou Leon waits for guests in the renovated High Limits room at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Other renovations across the property will have a similar aesthetic. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The renovated High Limits room at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Other renovations across the property will have a similar aesthetic. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The bar at the renovated High Limits room at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Other renovations across the property will have a similar aesthetic. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The renovated High Limits room at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Other renovations across the property will have a similar aesthetic. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The renovated High Limits room at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Other renovations across the property will have a similar aesthetic. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Red Rock Resort will have several new dining options, bars, an upgraded high-limit slot room and a renovated 21-and-up pool area as part of a “casino-wide transformation,” officials with the Summerlin resort announced Monday.

The Station Casinos property on West Charleston Boulevard will welcome the third location of Lotus of Siam, as well as a Greek restaurant called Naxos Taverna and an oyster bar in partnership with Bua Food Group, a new venture from the owners of the family-owned and award-winning Thai restaurant.

“Our company is constantly looking for ways to enhance the property,” said Scott Nelson, vice president and general manager of Red Rock. “We’re always looking for what our guests are looking for and what attracts those guests, understanding that they come to Red Rock, for the most part, multiple times per week. It’s about keeping the property where they want it, keeping it enhanced and relevant to what their expectations are.”

Lotus of Siam, Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar will be located at the north side of the resort, the restaurant row. A new beverage spot, the Casino Bar, will be positioned between the two restaurants and will have gaming options while the 13-seat oyster bar will be located at the entrance of Naxos Taverna.

Other spots in the integrated resort are undergoing renovations to achieve the new “luxe” aesthetic, including the high-limit room with 73 games and a high-end cocktail bar. And, a cocktail lounge will replace Crimson, an event space that took place of the former nightclub, Cherry. The upscale lounge aims to provide a “classic and intimate vibe,” according to the company. An adults-only pool, formerly called Crimson, will also undergo renovations.

Nelson said the goal of the pool and cocktail lounge changes was to create an option for adults who weren’t seeking the same level of action seen at a dayclub.

“We were looking for something that would speak to our guests,” he said. “Those guests are not looking for a dayclub experience, but that (main) pool and adult pool that’s out there is absolutely gorgeous. We feel that that’s something that speaks for our guests that live on this side.”

Additionally, the Starbucks at the food court will be renovated and a new Starbucks is already open in the hotel lobby. Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, a parlor on Las Vegas’ east side, will open its first expansion in the food court in early 2023.

Most of the other additions and renovations are expected to complete by the fourth quarter of 2022, officials said. The adults-only pool upgrades will be unveiled next swim season.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.