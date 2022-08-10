Red Rock Resorts hopes to ‘basically double’ portfolio by end of decade

Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, said recent real estate moves and a plan to demolish and sell three properties part of a goal to double the company’s portfolio.

Recent real estate activity and plans to demolish and sell three shuttered properties are part of Red Rock Resorts’ long-term goal to “basically double” its portfolio by 2030, company executives said Tuesday.

During the company’s second-quarter earnings call, the company’s leadership said land acquisition on Las Vegas Boulevard South and a purchase agreement for land at Losee Road and the 215 Expressway in North Las Vegas — made public days after the decision to permanently close, demolish and sell Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho — are part of the company’s goal to strategically build Station Casinos properties in various growing corners of the Las Vegas Valley.

“We have an unparalleled growth story that will allow us to double the size of our portfolio and position us to capitalize on the very favorable long-term demographic trends and high barriers to entry that characterize the Las Vegas locals market,” said Stephen Cootey, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of the company.

For the quarter that ended June 30, the company reported net income of $32.4 million, 0.26 cents per share, on revenue of $422.2 million. A year earlier, Red Rock reported net income of $143.4 million, $1.12 per share, on revenue of $428.2 million in the same quarter of 2021.

The company’s net income decreased $110.9 million, but that was primarily attributed to a one-time budget line related to the company’s decision to permanently close the three properties.

Cootey said the quarter was one of the best in the company’s history when looking at same store net revenue and other cash flow measurements. The best was 2021’s second quarter, when the easing of pandemic-related restrictions and government stimulus money produced more demand for many companies.

From the first quarter to the second, net revenue was up 5.1 percent, the company said. The company had record profits in its gaming segments and profitable quarters in food and beverage and hotels, it said.

“When comparing our results to last quarter, we saw a rise in visitation as well as strong spend per visit across our portfolio, allowing the company to enjoy record profits across our gaming segments,” Cootey said in the call.

Red Rock Resorts shares, traded on the Nasdaq exchange, closed Tuesday down 61 cents, or 1.49 percent, to $40.25 per share.

