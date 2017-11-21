Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares reached a 52-week high Monday

Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc. touched a new 52-week high on Monday.

Las Vegas-based Red Rock Resorts is the parent company of Station Casinos. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The publicly traded company is the parent company of Station Casinos LLC, which operates numerous local casinos throughout Southern Nevada.

Red Rock Resorts went public in April 2016 at $19.50 a share.

On Monday, shares reached $28.44 before closing at $28.31, up 19 cents, or 0.68 percent, according to Google finance.

Shares will pay a dividend of 10 cents per share on Nov. 30 for shareholders of record before the ex-dividend day of Nov. 14. The current dividend yield is 1.41 percent, according to Google finance.