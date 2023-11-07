73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

Red Rock Resorts pushes Durango property opening back

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2023 - 2:09 pm
 
A marquee is revealed at Durango Casino & Resort on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Elle ...
A marquee is revealed at Durango Casino & Resort on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Construction work on Station Casinos' Durango resort project in the southwest valley, on Monday ...
Construction work on Station Casinos' Durango resort project in the southwest valley, on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Red Rock Resorts is delaying the opening of its new Durango property to Dec. 5, the company said Tuesday in its third-quarter earnings call.

The company previously planned to open the property located in southwest Las Vegas on Nov. 20, but executives said some systems wouldn’t be ready in time to provide the level of service it wants to have for guests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
1
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
2
Resorts making contingency plans ahead of possible Strip strike
Resorts making contingency plans ahead of possible Strip strike
3
2 popular Summerlin restaurants expanding to Henderson
2 popular Summerlin restaurants expanding to Henderson
4
Here are the big issues that could lead to a Strip casino strike
Here are the big issues that could lead to a Strip casino strike
5
Body found on Vegas school property, police say
Body found on Vegas school property, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Durango reveals first look at hotel rooms — PHOTOS
Durango reveals first look at hotel rooms — PHOTOS
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Off-Strip casino-resort properties rev up plans for F1
Off-Strip casino-resort properties rev up plans for F1
A Strip motel — with its pink elephant — now surrounded by fences
A Strip motel — with its pink elephant — now surrounded by fences
Construction worker injured at Strip casino site
Construction worker injured at Strip casino site
Fontainebleau takes major step toward opening
Fontainebleau takes major step toward opening