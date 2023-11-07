Red Rock Resorts pushes Durango property opening back

In Tuesday’s company earnings call with investors, executives said they’d open the new southwest Las Vegas resort Dec. 5 instead of Nov. 20.

A marquee is revealed at Durango Casino & Resort on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Construction work on Station Casinos' Durango resort project in the southwest valley, on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Red Rock Resorts is delaying the opening of its new Durango property to Dec. 5, the company said Tuesday in its third-quarter earnings call.

The company previously planned to open the property located in southwest Las Vegas on Nov. 20, but executives said some systems wouldn’t be ready in time to provide the level of service it wants to have for guests.

