Red Rock Resorts reports first-quarter revenues of $352.6M

Executives are expected to provide additional details regarding the Palms sale as well as company finances during a Tuesday afternoon earnings call with investors.

This April 12, 2021, file photo shows Red Rock Resort. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

On the same day Red Rock Resorts announced it was selling the Palms, the company reported revenues of $352.6 million during the first three months of the year.

Las Vegas-based Station Casinos’ parent company, Red Rock Resorts, is selling the off-Strip resort property to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians for $650 million. Executives are expected to provide additional details regarding the sale and company finances during a Tuesday afternoon earnings call with investors.

“During the first quarter the Company continued to execute on its phased reopening program, and operated its first-to-reopen properties of Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station, together with its Wildfire Properties,” Red Rock Resorts said in a Tuesday Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The pandemic continues to affect the gaming company’s bottom line, the SEC filing said. Red Rock Resorts reported first-quarter revenues of $352.6 million represent a decrease of 6.6 percent from $377.4 million during the same period last year. It’s also a 21.1 percent decline from the $447 million reported during the first quarter of 2019.

Net loss improved to $106.6 million during the first three months of this year, compared with $177.8 million for the same period last year and $20.3 million in 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.