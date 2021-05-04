Red Rock Resorts to move forward with casino project

Red Rock Resorts executives announced during an earnings call Tuesday that the company hopes to break ground on a new project next year.

This April 12, 2021, file photo shows Red Rock Resort. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

On the same day Red Rock Resorts confirmed it was selling the Palms, executives announced the company will begin work on a new project next year.

The company hopes to break ground on its long-awaited South Durango Drive casino early next year, Station Casinos CEO Frank Fertitta III said Tuesday on an earnings call with investors. He offered little detail on “the timing and scope of that project” but said he expected to share more by its second-quarter earnings call.

Station Casinos’ parent company, Red Rock Resorts, announced Tuesday that it was selling the Palms to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians for $650 million. Those proceeds could “accelerate the development” of the Durango project, Fertitta said.

The property at South Durango and the 215 Beltway has been in the works since 2000. Fertitta reiterated the company’s position that the area is ripe for a casino, with little competition within 5 square miles and a growing population.

We like everything we’re seeing (in the area),” Fertitta said. “We think it’s very, very underserved. And we are currently very focused on the scope of the project and defining that, and basically working to make that project the most efficient project that we have ever built as a company.”

The property would focus on the company’s moneymakers — slot machines and table games — and will feature restaurants, but not buffets, Fertitta said.

“The project is significantly tighter than anything that we’ve done in the past,” he said, though executives are still working to determine its cost.

The pandemic continues to affect the gaming company’s bottom line, company executives said. Red Rock Resorts reported first-quarter revenues of $352.6 million represent a decrease of 6.6 percent from $377.4 million during the same period last year. It’s also a 21.1 percent decline from the $447 million reported during the first quarter of 2019.

Net loss improved to $106.6 million during the first three months of this year, compared with $177.8 million for the same period last year and $20.3 million in 2019.

“During the first quarter the Company continued to execute on its phased reopening program, and operated its first-to-reopen properties of Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station, together with its Wildfire Properties,” Red Rock Resorts said in a Tuesday Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

