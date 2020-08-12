Regulator backs change to allow faster horse race payments

The state Gaming Control Board is seeking an amendment to Regulation 22 that would allow race and sports books to pay winning race wagers faster if they’re on national TV.

The state Gaming Control Board has recommended amendments to gaming regulations that would give race and sports books the ability to pay winning wagers faster.

The board unanimously recommended amendments to Regulation 22 on race book and sports pools that would enable sportsbooks to apply for permission to pay winning wagers for horse and other animal races if a race is nationally broadcast and the telecast is shown at the book.

Under current regulations, books must wait until they are notified by licensed disseminators before they are allowed to pay winning wagers.

The amendments will be considered by the Nevada Gaming Commission for final approval at its Aug. 27 meeting. They would take effect upon passage.

The changes are supported by race and sports book operators.

