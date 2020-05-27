Regulators update health, safety directives for casino reopenings

As promised Tuesday at a Gaming Control Board workshop meeting, regulators have updated the health and safety policies for reopening casinos June 4.

Some Las Vegas casinos will begin reopening on June 4. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The board amended a notice sent May 1 with five key updates:

— Licensees may submit alternative options for health and safety measures for table games for approval by the board.

— Plans must include responsible gaming measures.

— Licensees must have face coverings available for patrons and guests and encourage patrons and guests to wear face coverings while in public places on property.

— Licensees in resort hotels must provide for temperature screening for its hotel guests upon arrival or ensure a medical professional is on site at the property, and require hotel guests to complete a symptom self-assessment upon check-in.

— Resort hotel licensees must also provide a designated area where hotel guests may be tested for COVID-19 and await their test results.

Nevada casinos and resorts have been closed since March 18 to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Properties are scheduled to reopen June 4.

The updates, released early Wednesday afternoon, incorporate policies discussed Tuesday when the board conducted a workshop meeting with seven health care professionals.

At Tuesday’s meeting, regulators detailed that the temperature threshold for tested guests is 100.4 degrees. Guests who have a temperature higher than that can be retested in 15 minutes. If they fail again, they’ll be asked to go to the secondary screening area.

Medical professionals will then monitor basic vital signs, followed by consultation with a telehealth provider, a lab sample collection if recommended by the provider, and a transfer if medically needed.

