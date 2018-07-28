Remembering past icons south of the Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

The owner of the Klondike Inn saw the end coming when he shut down his place near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

The Klondike Inn hotel-casino can be seen in the background behind the famous "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada" sign on Tuesday, June 20, 2006. The tiny 153-room Klondike casino closed its doors on Friday, June 23, 2006. The hotel began in 1962 as a Motel 6, and at one time supplied the power that lit the iconic sign. (Samantha Clemens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Glass Pool Inn is shown in this Oct. 6, 2003, photo on Las Vegas Boulevard South. The site was a popular place for photo shoots and appeared in TV programs and movies before it closed in 2003. The sign disappeared in 2012, shortly after it was designated for preservation by the Neon Museum. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A portion of the Hacienda Hotel still stands after the rest of the structure fell during the New Year's Eve implosion festivities on the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 1997. The remaining structure was torn down with a wrecking ball. In the background is the Luxor Hotel. (AP Photo/Bob Macy)

Furniture, TV sets and beds sit in the parking lot at the Desert Rose Motel on Feb. 5, 1995. Only a sign in the Neon Museum Boneyard remains of the motel now. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An exterior view of the Klondike Hotel Casino at 5191 Las Vegas Blvd. South Thursday Jan. 3, 2008. The casino was just north of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign. (Craig L. Moran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vacation Village is shown in this Dec. 15, 2000, photo with Mandalay Bay in the background. The hotel-casino closed in 2002 after 12 years of operation, and later became the site of the Town Square shopping center. (Ralph Fountain/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sign announces the 2006 coming of Town Square shopping center in this July 19, 2004, photo with the vacant Vacation Village in the background. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Jan. 12, 1994, image taken from the MGM Grand Hotel & Theme Park looking west towards the outdoor swimming pool and Las Vegas Boulevard South with the La Quinta Inn, the Desert Rose Motel, the Boardwalk Hotel and Casino, the Dunes Country Club, the Polo Towers and the Rio Hotel and Casino. (Wayne C. Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This 1994 photo taken from the Hacienda Hotel looking southwest towards Russell Road and Interstate 15 shows a vacant lot on Las Vegas Boulevard South. The Hacienda closed on Dec. 10, 1996, and was eventually replaced by Mandalay Bay. (Wayne C. Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alan Rosoff, owner of the Glass Pool Inn, stands by the distinctive swimming pool on Aug. 3, 1988, with Mandalay Bay in the background. The site was a popular place for photo shoots and appeared in TV programs and movies before it closed in 2003. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Glass Pool Inn is shown on May 24, 1992. The site was a popular place for photo shoots and appeared in TV programs and movies before it closed in 2003. (File photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A worker for a construction company locks the entrance to the Glass Pool Inn after making repairs to the gate on Oct. 6, 2003. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Concrete containing the pool portals from the Glass Pool Inn remain as construction equipment works nearby on Saturday, May 15, 2004. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Hacienda Hotel is shown in an aerial photo from March, 1992. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Hacienda horse and rider sign is lit at the intersection of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard on Jan. 25, 2001. The public art exhibit is from the Neon Museum. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Steve Weeks climbs on the Hacienda sign on Aug. 24, 1995. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Los Montadas Riding Club in their silver outfits are shown on Jan. 22, 1968. They were to ride for the Hacienda Hotel during Helldorado Week in May, 1968. From left, Helen Esslinger, Jennie Cope, Peggie Grove, Val Cannon, Mary Thomas. Location is the Stardust Hotel Horsemen's Park on Industrial Road. (Don Abern/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North American Junior Middleweight boxing elimination bout between Freddie Little and former World Junior Middleweight Champion Denny Moyer at the Hacienda Hotel's Fight of the Week on Dec. 13, 1965. Freddie Little wins in the fourth round and knocks out Moyer for the first time ever. (Herp Herpolsheimer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Workers from Bland-Ford House Movers moved the Little Church of the West early Wednesday, Dec. 4, 1996. The historic church was moved from the grounds of the Hacienda Hotel to a location near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Russell Road. (Jim Laurie/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sign for the Desert Rose motel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Parking is plentiful at Vacation Village on July 23, 2001 as the resort files bankruptcy. The hotel-casino closed in 2002 after 12 years of operation, and later became the site of the Town Square shopping center. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Customers play slot machines near the Arrowhead Bar at Vacation Village on Dec. 15, 2000. The hotel-casino closed in 2002 after 12 years of operation, and later became the site of the Town Square shopping center. (Ralph Fountain/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Owner John Woodrum, left, with his son, Michael, 25, at the Klondike Inn hotel-casino at 5191 Las Vegas Boulevard South on Aug. 10, 1997. According to Woodrum, about 90 percent of the casino's customers are locals because they feel comfortable there. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Customers play video poker at the Klondike Inn on Aug. 8, 1997. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Klondike Inn hotel-casino owner John Woodrum stands inside his hotel-casino Tuesday, June 20, 2006. Woodrum said progress was one reason for selling the Klondike. "It's just like poker," Woodrum said. "You've got to know when to hold them and know when to fold them. And it's time for us to fold." The tiny 153-room Klondike casino closed its doors on Friday, June 23, 2006. (Samantha Clemens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From left, line cook Gary Schiyer, a 1-year employee of the Klondike, restaurant cashier Sandra Kwasny, a 5-year employee, general manager Jin Park, over 30-years of employment, Belle Carlyle, a 5-month employee, and waitress Marilyn Sam, watch as memorabilia of the Klondike hotel are taken down Tuesday, June 20, 2006. (Samantha Clemens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Locally known for its 10 cent roulette, the Klondike Inn hotel-casino closed its doors Friday, June 23, 2006. (Samantha Clemens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

General manager of the Klondike Inn Jin Park holds a memento from the hotel-casino's history on Tuesday, June 20, 2006. The wooden horse is signed by "Vegas Vacation" stars Chevy Chase and Randy Quaid. (Samantha Clemens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Laughing Jackalope Bar & Grill is shown in this May 20, 2005, photo. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The White Sands Motel is shown in this 1998 photo. (Courtesy White Sands motel)

“It’s just like poker,” John Woodrum told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on June 20, 2006. “You’ve got to know when to hold them and know when to fold them. And it’s time for us to fold.”

Three days after that interview, the doors closed, and the Klondike became a memory.

A look through the Review-Journal’s photo archives produces memories of more than just the Klondike on this part of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Gone are the Hacienda Hotel, the Desert Rose motel, Vacation Village and the iconic Glass Pool Inn.

