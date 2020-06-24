Reno man hits for nearly $158K on penny slot machine

It marked the largest penny machine jackpot in the history of Grand Sierra Resort.

David lost his daughter less than three weeks ago. On Tuesday, he said she was the angel that sent him his record-setting jackpot.

The Reno resident hit a $157,928.10 jackpot while playing the Ba Fang Jin Bao: Abundant Fortune penny slot machine at Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, according to the company’s news release.

It marked the largest penny machine jackpot in the history of the resort.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

At Treasure Island, Jennifer B. won a $12,538 jackpot on a Jurassic Park slots machine.

You know what day it is – #WinnerWednesday! Jennifer B. gets the winning going with a $12,538 jackpot. That’s how you do it! Sign up for the @TIPlayersClub and your name will be added to our winner list! #TIVegasWinner https://t.co/0cVd8318cK pic.twitter.com/GDCjJBJRjn — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) June 24, 2020

One player at Golden Nugget bet big to win big, turning $50 into $13,500.

Congrats to this guest that won $13,500! Here are the details: $25 denomination, $50 total bet. What is your biggest "Top Dollar" win? #TopDollar #HandPay pic.twitter.com/Gow3xBVd7S — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) June 24, 2020

Several Boyd Gaming properties had jackpot winners to show off, in chronological order:

June 7: Cannery Casino Hotel awarded a more than $10,500 jackpot to a guest playing Dragon Link: Golden Century.

June 15: A Gold Coast guest won $20,000 with a royal flush on video poker.

June 17: At Suncoast, a guest hit a $40,000 jackpot playing Triple Triple Bonus Video Poker.

June 19: At Aliante, a player won a more than $12,500 jackpot playing Dancing Drums.

June 20: Also at Aliante, a guest celebrating a birthday in memorable fashion with a nearly $10,500 jackpot from a Drop & Lock machine. Another lucky guest hit a more than $10,000 jackpot playing Four Card Keno.

June 20: A Suncoast visitor won a $10,000 jackpot on a Double Double Bonus Poker machine.

June 21: At Fremont, a guest won a more than $30,000 jackpot playing Abundant Fortune.

June 22: At Suncoast, a guest hit for nearly $10,500 jackpot on a Triple Double Bonus Poker machine.

