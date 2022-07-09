Report: Macao to shut all casinos for a week as COVID outbreak widens

Macao will shut almost all businesses, including casinos, for a week starting Monday as a COVID-19 outbreak showed few signs of abating, Macao Daily reported.

Essential business operations including supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open, the report cited the city’s officials as saying at a press briefing Saturday. Other businesses will cease operations from midnight at the start of July 11 to midnight July 18.

Macao had previously shut schools, public venues and entertainment outlets including bars to cinemas. The city, which relies on gaming revenue for 80 percent of its income and had been avoiding a systematic shutdown of casinos, previously closed the venues just once before, in February 2020.

Gaming industry analyst Brendan Bussmann, founder of Las Vegas-based B Global, said the decision was significant because it had been more than two years since its last closure. But, Macao leaders had closed other institutions in preceding weeks.

“This is a rather significant event,” Bussmann said. “That said, the casinos were the last of all the businesses to shut down for the most part. There’s been a continual shutdown of other services, including government, financial institutions and other things, so not surprising by today’s news.”

The Macao market is especially important to three Las Vegas companies: Las Vegas Sands Corp., the region’s market leader with six properties, Wynn Resorts Ltd., with three resorts, and MGM Resorts International, which partners with casino entrepreneur Pansy Ho on two properties.

MGM Resorts and Wynn Resorts did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Las Vegas Sands declined to comment.

Macao is following China’s COVID playbook, relying on mass testing and the confinement of residents to identify and then quash transmission chains. But the policies have left the mainland mired in a cycle of unpredictable, stop-start restrictions that are taking an enormous economic and social toll.

The measure, which follows multiple rounds of mass testing, returns the enclave to its toughest pandemic restrictions. Macao on Saturday announced 71 new cases, bringing the total number of infections in the latest outbreak starting June 18 to 1,374.

Macao also locked down SJM Holdings Ltd.’s Grand Lisboa casino hotel after a cluster of 13 cases was found linked to the venue, trapping some 500 people inside.

The closures are likely to deal a noticeable blow to the gaming hub, which has been struggling with a slow return of tourists and slumping revenue as mainland China’s COVID Zero policies discourage travel to the enclave.

“Macao has been struggling as it has been already, partially because of the lack of visitors coming in and out of there to begin with,” Bussmann said. “So, while this will take a hit — and I’m sure we’ll hear about it as things progress on earnings calls that are coming up later this month and in August — but, from a revenue standpoint, revenue was already at a trickle’s pace based off of ‘19 levels.”

Beyond the virus, the casino industry’s facing other challenges including a new law that significantly increases government control over operations and Beijing’s crackdown on high-rolling gamblers to curb capital outflow.

