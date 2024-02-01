Resolution to winning: January’s top 5 jackpots in the Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas rang in the new year with massive celebrations on and off the Las Vegas Strip. After that, a few of you found some happiness after the cards were dealt or the spins concluded.

Like clockwork, Las Vegas rang in the new year with massive celebrations on and off the Las Vegas Strip.

After the champagne was popped and resolutions were made, a few of you found some happiness after the cards were dealt or the spins concluded.

Here are five of the more memorable conquests this past month in the Las Vegas Valley:

5. Wedding anniversary celebration turns into $120K Strip jackpot

While in town to celebrate her wedding anniversary, Marissa Marquez of Thornton, Colorado, won $120,034 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot on New Year’s Day playing I Luv Suits Poker at the Flamingo.

4. Airport slot machine effort pays off a million-plus ways

A person won a $1,031,199.36 jackpot on a Wild Wild Buffalo slot machine.

I always wonder whether it was a traveler arriving at Reid airport and looking to release some energy from the flight, or someone who is awaiting to board and all of a sudden realizes they might have to book a later flight.

Hitting at the airport seemed to be the thing as the month went on.

3. Michigan man’s 60th birthday celebration becomes 6-figure payoff

Kenneth Conners of Southgate, Michigan, won a mega progressive jackpot for $155,328 after placing down a royal flush playing Three Card Poker at the Flamingo.

He also might have been happy over the football fortunes of the Wolverines and the Lions, but he was unable to be reached for comment.

2.$389K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Our hero usually played table games at Rampart, but on this day, playing his first hand at the Double Double Bonus Poker machine, he won $20,000. He then hit the $50,000 jackpot on a Triple Double Bonus Poker machine.

1. $344K winning lottery ticket sold in Primm

Call me sentimental: Love it when a lottery ticket wins a few miles away from the Strip. And I love it twice when it happens again.

