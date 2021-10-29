76°F
Resorts World buys large airliner for charter flights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2021 - 12:13 pm
 
An aerial photo of Resorts World Las Vegas on the former site of the Stardust hotel casino on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Resorts World Las Vegas has acquired a 262-seat commercial airplane for private charter flights.

The Strip hotel-casino announced Friday that it purchased a Boeing 787-8 airliner Tuesday from a subsidiary of Crystal Luxury Aircraft Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Genting Hong Kong. Resorts World is owned and operated by Genting Group.

The plane, Resorts World’s second, is significantly larger than its first, a 12-seat Bombardier Express XRS jet bought in June.

Resorts World announced the 787-8 could be used for existing and potential luxury customers, large groups and “premium mass segments seeking easy and exclusive travel options,” as well as an alternative for large corporate and leisure groups traveling to and from Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Miami, Dallas and Chicago.

Resorts World’s 787-8 is capable of nonstop flights from Las Vegas to Asia, Europe and Latin America.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

