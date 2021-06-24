Resorts World By the Numbers

When it comes to Resorts World, two numbers are nearly impossible to overlook.

There’s 4.3 billion, the amount of dollars it took to get to Thursday’s opening. And 10, the number of years that have passed since the most recent new megaresort opened on the Strip.

Dig a little deeper, though, and you’ll find some more numbers that help tell the story of the year’s biggest debut.

Construction

4,000

Average number of workers on site each day

36,184

Amount of structural steel, in tons, used to develop the resort

180,200

Number of bolts used

252,000

Amount of concrete poured, in yards

4 million

Number, in linear feet, of post-tension cables used

The theater

4,700

Number of seats inside the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas

265

Number of speakers

150

Distance, in feet, between the farthest seat and the stage

250 million

Number of albums sold by headliner Celine Dion

The pools

9

Number of bodies of water on the property, which breaks down to the main three-pool complex, the family pool, the Bimini Pool with hot tub, the Cabana Pool and the adults-only VIP pool combo that includes the Strip’s only infinity pool

24

Number of cabanas around those pools

21,250

Amount, in square feet, of water

222,000

Size, in square feet, of the pool area

Retail and dining

70,000

Size, in square feet, of retail space

14

Number of retail experiences, led by Fred Segal, Judith Leiber Couture and Hervé Léger

16

Number of food stalls in the interactive Famous Foods Street Eats

8

Number of bars and lounges

1

Number of hidden speakeasies

7

Number of signature restaurants

8

Number of casual eateries

2

Number of spots dedicated to ice cream (Craig’s Vegan and Aubi & Ramsa, which serves “boozy” flavors)

