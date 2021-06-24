Resorts World By the Numbers
When it comes to Resorts World, two numbers are nearly impossible to overlook.
There’s 4.3 billion, the amount of dollars it took to get to Thursday’s opening. And 10, the number of years that have passed since the most recent new megaresort opened on the Strip.
Dig a little deeper, though, and you’ll find some more numbers that help tell the story of the year’s biggest debut.
Construction
4,000
Average number of workers on site each day
36,184
Amount of structural steel, in tons, used to develop the resort
180,200
Number of bolts used
252,000
Amount of concrete poured, in yards
4 million
Number, in linear feet, of post-tension cables used
The theater
4,700
Number of seats inside the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas
265
Number of speakers
150
Distance, in feet, between the farthest seat and the stage
250 million
Number of albums sold by headliner Celine Dion
The pools
9
Number of bodies of water on the property, which breaks down to the main three-pool complex, the family pool, the Bimini Pool with hot tub, the Cabana Pool and the adults-only VIP pool combo that includes the Strip’s only infinity pool
24
Number of cabanas around those pools
21,250
Amount, in square feet, of water
222,000
Size, in square feet, of the pool area
Retail and dining
70,000
Size, in square feet, of retail space
14
Number of retail experiences, led by Fred Segal, Judith Leiber Couture and Hervé Léger
16
Number of food stalls in the interactive Famous Foods Street Eats
8
Number of bars and lounges
1
Number of hidden speakeasies
7
Number of signature restaurants
8
Number of casual eateries
2
Number of spots dedicated to ice cream (Craig’s Vegan and Aubi & Ramsa, which serves “boozy” flavors)
