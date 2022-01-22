Resorts World ‘glowing’ with new shows across LED surfaces

New multimedia experiences on the massive displays of Resorts World Las Vegas promise to bring viewers into unique worlds, including a “feline-led psychedelic trip into space.”

Glow presented by Resorts World Las Vegas takes to the larger tower as well as the sides of the AYU Dayclub and Zouk Nightclub building, the hourly show is a multimedia entertainment production utilizing the resorts sweeping LED video displays on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Glow presented by Resorts World Las Vegas takes to the side of the AYU Dayclub and Zouk Nightclub building as well as the larger tower, the hourly show is a multimedia entertainment production utilizing the resorts sweeping LED video displays on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Glow presented by Resorts World Las Vegas takes to the side of the AYU Dayclub and Zouk Nightclub building as well as the larger tower, the hourly show is a multimedia entertainment production utilizing the resorts sweeping LED video displays on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Glow presented by Resorts World Las Vegas takes to the sides of the AYU Dayclub and Zouk Nightclub building, the hourly show is a multimedia entertainment production utilizing the resorts sweeping LED video displays on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Glow presented by Resorts World Las Vegas takes to the 50-foot interior globe, the hourly show is a multimedia entertainment production utilizing the resorts sweeping LED video displays on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Glow presented by Resorts World Las Vegas takes to the 50-foot interior globe, the hourly show is a multimedia entertainment production utilizing the resorts sweeping LED video displays on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Glow presented by Resorts World Las Vegas takes to the sides of the AYU Dayclub and Zouk Nightclub building, the hourly show is a multimedia entertainment production utilizing the resorts sweeping LED video displays on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Advertising for Glow presented by Resorts World Las Vegas, a multimedia entertainment show utilizing its sweeping LED video displays as this one on the AYU Dayclub and Zouk Nightclub on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New multimedia experiences on the massive displays of Resorts World Las Vegas promise to bring viewers into unique worlds, such as a “feline-led psychedelic trip into space.”

Shows such as the psychedelic trip are a part of Glow, a “video content and multimedia experience” that will play every hour simultaneously on the hotel’s LED surfaces, including the 100,000-square-foot exterior display, the Zouk nightclub facade and the 50-foot-wide interior globe.

Glow includes optical illusions, 10 unique shows set to soundtracks and five interstitial visuals. Shows include visuals through a bioluminescent ocean, a synthwave cityscape, a “surrealist dance stage,” a jungle and more, according to a Thursday news release.

“GLOW’s multimedia content creates stories that work individually across each of the five canvases, but when viewed from afar reveal an interconnected narrative,” it states.

Creative multimedia studios Moment Factory and Digital Kitchen designed the shows. The two groups said they were proud to create a landmark project at Resorts World, which opened in June 2021.

“The opportunity to partner creatively with Resorts World Las Vegas and create imaginative, arresting work that brings people together was extremely meaningful to our team,” Ally Malloy, head of digital and experiential at Digital Kitchen, said in a statement. “The animated visual tapestry we developed for Resorts World Las Vegas explores a variety of themes and speaks to our intent to create worlds beyond belief.”

Resorts World Las Vegas president Scott Sibella said the show marks one way the property was innovating to stand out.

“Developing and unveiling these incredible displays has been thrilling. The time, attention and collaboration between our property teams and Moment Factory and Digital Kitchen over the last year resulted in truly fascinating, fun digital shows,” Sibella said in a statement.

Glow runs daily on the hour from noon to 1 a.m.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.