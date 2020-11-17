Resorts World hiring 6K workers

Resorts World Las Vegas is hiring about 6,000 positions in anticipation of its 2021 opening, the resort announced Tuesday.

Resorts World Las Vegas is shown on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Tom Donoghue)

The resort launched an online applications website and is looking to fill openings ranging from entry level to management across multiple departments. Resorts World plans to fill the jobs by the time it opens in June, according to its president, Scott Sibella.

“As the first property to be built on the Strip in over a decade, we are not only creating a resort experience from the ground up, but cultivating a talented team of hospitality professionals who share in our company’s core values of hard work, compassion, harmony, honesty, loyalty and wellness and safety,” Sibella said.

There are openings in hotel operations, food and beverage, casino, nightlife, finance and more, the property announced.

To apply, visit careers.rwlasvegas.com.

