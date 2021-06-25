Resorts World Las Vegas embraces glamour during opening party

Thousands gathered tonight to welcome the newest hotel in Las Vegas, the $4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas. It’s the first new resort on the Strip since The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas opened in 2010.

Paris Hilton, left, and Nicky Hilton arrive for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Resorts World Las Vegas, the newest property on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Construction continues on Resorts World Las Vegas, the newest property on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Thousands gathered Thursday evening to help welcome Las Vegas’ newest hotel — the $4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas. Here’s how they are celebrating during the final hours before the 11 p.m. opening of the first new hotel-casino on the Strip in more than a decade.

7:57 p.m.

Typewriter clicks and chimes floated over the usual sounds of a crowded hotel lobby as a man wearing a double-tailed suit coat typed fortunes and placed them in a top hat for guests to grab.

Las Vegas resident Autumn Ellington immediately connected with hers: “flow like water. Adapt and overcome today. From the chairman.”

Ellington works for a premium lifestyle apparel company, Black Clover. It’s expected to open on the property soon, and the past week has been hectic, she said.

Her husband, Joe Ellington, liked his fortune, too: “Welcome to Resorts World. Luck and prosperity are on the horizon. Help those in need. From the chairman.”

“I think this is a great kind of message for this crowd,” he said at the VIP opening. “This is probably a lot of people who are in a position to help a lot of people. So, I think that’s pretty cool. Hopefully I’m not the only one that got this message.” — McKenna Ross

7:45 p.m.

A Louis Vuitton Doberman, fashioned from Crayola crayons, naturally, keeps silent watch over the not-so-silent Crockfords Gaming & Lounge. The crash of cymbals sounds like lighting striking a tin roof as a troupe of dragon dancers makes their way through the high-end gaming spot, its marble tables gleaming beneath lighting adorned with what looks a giant pearl necklace draped down from the ceiling. A cellist in a flowing white gown tunes her instrument as she waits for the lively, percussive din to to subside. Finally, it’s her turn, subtlety supplanting bombast. — Jason Bracelin

7:29 p.m.

Guests were dressed for the occasion, with many wearing Asian-influenced styles or sporting a red flare. Personal style was also on display — with a 6-inch tall Mohawk, Las Vegas resident Travis Schwantes was hard to miss.

Schwantes, a stay-at-home dad, said it was his first time at a hotel-casino opening and was eager to get onto the casino floor. But in the meantime, the people watching was great entertainment.

“I’m pretty impressed, especially with this lobby,” he said over the crowd murmur and sound of champagne bottles popping. “It’s been exciting to brush elbows with celebrities.”

He noted Paris Hilton and Jon Lovitz passed him earlier in the night. — McKenna Ross

7:28 p.m.

Spotted in the crowd: former Nevada Gov.Brian Sandoval, and a lot of people keeping tabs on the Knights game. — Heidi Knapp Rinella

7:21 p.m.

Traffic control, parking and assistance were all stellar at the Resorts World opening reception. And then hundreds of guests, having received their identifying wristbands, had to stand packed in the Hilton Hotel lobby, with all that body heat, at last count 20 minutes past the announced opening time. — Heidi Knapp Rinella

7:20 p.m.

A rainbow of Rolls Royces — colored in green jade pearl, blue candy, fuchsia and more eye-popping hues befitting of a bag of Skittles — nine in all, cordoned off on the casino floor, greeted the champagne-sipping early arrivers on at Resorts World. A female Elvis posed in front of a two-door Phantom with a Barney-the-dinosaur-colored purple interior. The cars were idle, and yet the ride had begun. — Jason Bracelin

7:15 p.m.

Minutes before a 7 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony, a crowd of several dozen guests lined a hall just outside the Resorts World Las Vegas casino.

Rickey and Sandra McCurry of Las Vegas were among the first in line. With a gin and tonic in hand, Rickey McCurry called Resorts World “quite an addition to the Vegas landscape.”

The opportunity to part of the grand opening “ is exciting, an opportunity to meet new people,” he said.

The McCurrys, who are who are originally from Tennessee but moved from Arizona a few months ago, aren’t much on gambling but plan on taking a few chances on some slot machines tonight. —Dylan Svoboda

5:06 p.m.

Resorts World Las Vegas entered the home stretch Thursday toward opening its $4.3 billion, 3,500-room resort, the first new Strip property since The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas opened on Dec. 15, 2010.

Guests for a VIP party featuring poolside entertainment, fireworks and food samplings at numerous restaurants within The District were due to begin arriving at 7 p.m.

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting by Resorts World Las Vegas President Scott Sibella and numerous Genting Group executives and appearances by costumed dragons and lions are scheduled at 6:30 p.m. at the porte-cochere entrance to the Conrad Hilton.

Genting, operators of Resorts World Las Vegas, indicated the doors would open to the public at 11 p.m., and the traditional first dice roll by executives is planned at one of the 117,000-square-foot casino’s craps tables at 11:15 p.m.

The resort isn’t planning for guests to check in to their rooms until Friday. — Richard N. Velotta

For more coverage of Resorts World visit lvrj.com/resortsworld.