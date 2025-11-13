Resorts World Las Vegas makes another executive change

The megaresort is making a change to its new board of directors.

Resorts World Las Vegas is seen from the observation deck atop The Strat on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Strip megaresort is making another change to its corporate structure, appointing a former governor and one-time top state regulator to head its board of directors.

Resorts World Las Vegas announced Thursday that Jim Murren would be transitioning to the role of chairman emeritus of the Strip property’s not-yet-1-year-old board of directors. Murren, the longtime MGM Resorts International executive, was recently named interim chief executive officer of the United Arab Emirates’ General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority.

Brian Sandoval, former Nevada governor and current president of the University of Nevada, Reno, will take over as chairman of Resorts World Las Vegas’ board of directors, according to a news release. Sandoval’s resume includes serving as chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission, Nevada attorney general and a U.S. District Court judge.

The casino did not comment further on the changes.

Resorts World, the $4.3 billion hotel-casino at the North end of Las Vegas Boulevard, and its parent company, Genting Berhad, formed its board of directors late last year before settling a high-profile regulatory violation in March that resulted in a $10.5 million fine, the second-highest in Nevada gaming history, and the imposition of stricter anti-money laundering compliance standards.

In the months since the settlement, Resorts World’s chief executive officer, Alex Dixon, who spent less than five months in the role, was named a senior adviser to the board of directors. Carlos Castro, who joined the property as chief operating officer and chief financial officer one month after Dixon, was appointed property president.

Dixon and Castro both worked for MGM Resorts International during their careers.

