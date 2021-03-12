Resorts World Las Vegas ‘rapidly moving forward’

The $4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas project is about 90 percent complete, according to Scott Sibella, the property’s president.

An aerial photo of Resorts World Las Vegas under construction on the former site of the Stardust hotel casino on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

An aerial photo looking down the Las Vegas Strip from Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

An aerial view of the north entrance of Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

An aerial photo of Resorts World Las Vegas under construction on the former site of the Stardust hotel casino on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

An aerial photo of Resorts World Las Vegas under construction on the former site of the Stardust hotel casino on Friday, January 8, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Resorts World Las Vegas construction is moving full steam ahead, and expected to open this summer as a mostly nonsmoking property.

President Scott Sibella told the Review-Journal that the $4.3 billion project is about 90 percent complete and said construction is “rapidly moving forward.”

Sibella also confirmed that all areas aside from the casino will be nonsmoking.

The property will feature 3,400-rooms, nightlife venues, a 5.5-acre pool complex and more.

Earlier this month, Resorts World revealed its first food and beverage partner, Southern California’s Wally’s Wine & Spirits. Wally’s, located in Beverly Hills and Santa Monica, will open in Resorts World Las Vegas this summer.

The new outpost will combine a restaurant, wine bar and gourmet market into what Resorts World is calling “a one-stop tasting experience.” Expected to encompass approximately 13,000 square feet, it will seat between 200 and 250 people.

Last month, Resorts World announced another popular Southern California business is coming to the Las Vegas property. Experiential retailer Fred Segal will open two stores in Resorts World’s 70,000-square-foot retail district.

