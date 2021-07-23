Resorts World Las Vegas store to use Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ tech

Customers will enter the market with a credit card, and technology will detect which items they take from the store. Fred Segal Market will offer drinks, food and souvenirs.

The Strip is getting its first cashier-less checkout store next week.

On Monday, Resorts World Las Vegas will open Fred Segal Market, which will use Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology.

Customers will enter the market with a credit card, and technology will detect which items they take from the store. Fred Segal Market will offer drinks, food and souvenirs. The store will be next to the Fred Segal men’s shop.

Cameron Janes, Amazon’s vice president of physical retail, said the Just Walk Out technology brings customers an “effortless experience” and a “convenient way for their guests to shop for the items they might need quickly during their resort stay.”

The $4.3 billion casino, which opened in late June, features numerous tech-forward amenities such as keyless hotel room entry, a cashless casino floor and one of the largest video screens in the world on the resort’s west tower. Matt Pinal, Resorts World’s vice president of retail, said the resort’s newest store is an extension of his company’s futuristic vision.

“As we have strived to create a resort that encompasses the most technologically advanced offerings throughout the complex, we are thrilled to continue this effort with the use of Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology,” Pinal said in a press release Friday.

Customers won’t need to download an app or create an Amazon account, according to the Just Walk Out website. Cameras, weight sensors and deep-learning technology keep track of what customers pick up and put back on shelves.

Shopper’s credit cards are charged for the items in their “virtual cart” after they walk out. Customers in need of a receipt can visit an in-store kiosk and print one out or enter their email address. The stores will still have employees on hand to “assist and educate guests as needed,” according to Pinal.

