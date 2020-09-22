92°F
Resorts World Las Vegas to open with a ‘resort within a resort’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2020 - 11:45 am
 
Updated September 22, 2020 - 11:53 am

Resorts World Las Vegas will open next summer with a “resort within a resort,” the property announced Tuesday.

The $4.3 billion resort will offer about 230 luxury rooms with a private entrance and grand lobby to guests looking for exclusivity, a company statement said. The “world-class resort within a resort,” Crockfords Las Vegas, LXR Hotels & Resorts, will be integrated within Resorts World’s hotel tower and will offer rooms and suites ranging from its 550-square-foot Superior Guestroom to its 7,000-square-foot Pool Villas and Palaces.

Crockfords Las Vegas will be part of the Hilton Honors guest rewards program. Crockfords guests will have complimentary access to the VIP pool and 24-hour concierge service, the resort announced.

The company will announce booking and reservation details at a later date.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

