Resorts World Las Vegas unscathed by earthquakes

An aerial photo of the Chinese-themed Resorts World Las Vegas under construction on the former site of the Stardust, March 22, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Resorts World Las Vegas was unscathed by the recent Southern California earthquakes that rattled Las Vegas.

The 3,400-room hotel-casino project, which is being developed by Malaysia’s Genting Group, did not suffer any damage, Genting Americas spokesman Michael Levoff said in an email Monday.

He also wrote the project “conforms to the latest in code requirements which includes building techniques that mitigate impact from earthquakes.”

The Chinese-themed megaresort on the north Strip is slated to open next year.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Thursday near the desert community of Ridgecrest, California, followed by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake Friday night in the same area.

Both quakes were felt in Las Vegas, a roughly four-hour drive from Ridgecrest.

