Resorts World Las Vegas, Wynn Resorts expected to settle dispute

Rendering of Resorts World being built on the Las Vegas Strip. (Genting)

Strip resort neighbors are expected to reach an out-of-court settlement on trademark infringement claims that Wynn Resorts Ltd. raised against the $4 billion Resorts World Las Vegas project.

Wynn and Genting, developers of Resorts World, are expected to reach a settlement agreement on a dispute involving the design of the 3,000-room Chinese-themed resort being built across Las Vegas Boulevard from Wynn Las Vegas and Encore.

The two companies had been scheduled to argue the case before U.S. District Court Judge Gloria Navarro on Jan. 29.

Resorts World, which is expected to open in 2020, faced the threat of having construction shut down under the temporary restraining order Wynn was seeking.

Wynn filed a five-count trademark infringement and unfair competition lawsuit on Dec. 21.

The five counts of the suit list federal trade dress infringement; unfair competition and false designation of origin; federal trademark dilution; state trademark dilution; and copyright infringement.

In a January response, Resorts World said its building would look dramatically different than Wynn’s properties upon completion. The company also said that if the project was shut down it would cost it an estimated $169 million and result in 500 construction workers being immediately laid off.

Currently, the buildings have a similar look with bronze glass and dark horizontal bands between floors, but a rendering released Friday by Resorts World showed vertical bands of red along the building’s sides.

Neither company had additional comments about the settlement or how it was reached.

