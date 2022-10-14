Resorts World planning 10-acre ‘Enchant’ holiday entertainment area

Plans for “Enchant on the Strip,” featuring a light maze, ice skating, food and fire pits, are expected to go before Clark County officials in a hearing next week.

Resorts World Las Vegas is planning a new holiday experience on the Strip and will seek permits from Clark County next week for a 10-acre outdoor entertainment area.

The company will seek a use permit for an 85,000-square-foot light maze experience, an ice skating rink, food trucks, fire pits for making s’mores, numerous tents and booths and restrooms.

Promoted as “Enchant on the Strip,” the attraction will include a walk-through light maze experience, a 100-foot holiday tree, ice skating, live entertainment, Santa visits, interactive games and a holiday marketplace.

Tickets are on sale for the event at enchantchristmas.com, and the event runs Nov. 19 through Jan. 1.

Clark County staff has recommended approval of the permit with a hearing scheduled Wednesday.

“Bringing Enchant to Resorts World allows us to offer a fun holiday experience for our guests and locals alike,” Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, said in a release. “With our spectacular lineup of live entertainment and unmatched hospitality, this exciting partnership will make our property the place to be this holiday season.”

Another iteration of the holiday immersive experience, Enchant, will also return at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin on Nov. 25.

The 10 acres at Resorts World identified for the new entertainment area is part of nearly 87 acres of vacant land adjacent to the existing resort.

When the property opened in June 2021, company officials said the vacant acreage would be used for future development.

Resorts World officials did not return calls or emails to detail long-term plans for the vacant land.

