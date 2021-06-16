Resorts World reveals details on ‘next generation’ casino

Resorts World Las Vegas will use its own mobile app and cashless wagering in a plan to make the new hotel-casino “the most technologically advanced” on the Strip when it opens June 24.

An aerial photo of Resorts World Las Vegas under construction on the former site of the Stardust hotel casino on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Managed through Konami Gaming’s SYNKROS®, Resorts World will provide the opportunity to deliver a completely seamless cashless wagering experience via GamingPlay, the resort's digital gaming wallet, and card-less logins for Genting Rewards loyalty members. (Resorts World)

Resort leaders say their use of streamlined apps and improved gaming technology will create a “next-generation casino” that will “redefine the traditional gaming experience by introducing the most technologically advanced casino and gaming operations,” according to a news release Wednesday.

Rick Hutchins, senior vice president of casino operations at Resorts World Las Vegas, said the technological upgrades will help personalize a guest’s experience.

“Our vision at Resorts World Las Vegas has always been to provide first-of-its-kind experiences across every element of the resort, including gaming. Through our partnerships with best-in-class gaming technology partners, we will offer our guests a fully integrated experience, not just on the gaming floor, but across the entire resort,” Hutchins said in the news release.

The Resorts World Mobile App, developed by JOINGO, will allow guests to pay for casino, entertainment and hotel amenities from their phone, check Genting Rewards account balances and receive offers and awards from the resort, according to the release.

Additionally, the casino will unveil cashless wagering, where players can use a digital login to wager at both slot machines and table games, Resorts World officials said. The casino partnered with Konami Gaming’s SYNKROS to run the cashless wagering program.

Guests can load the resort’s digital gaming wallet, GamingPlay, by depositing cash at one of NRT Technology’s NEO Kiosks, at the player services desk or by enrolling in Sightline’s Play+, a gaming technology service that connects to other funding sources. Users can link their bank account, credit card, debit card or PayPal account to their GamingPlay wallet.

Industry leaders called the push for cashless gaming a historical moment in both Las Vegas and the worldwide gaming industry.

“Resorts World Las Vegas will spotlight the impact that payments innovations can have on the integrated casino resort to the entire gaming industry,” Joe Pappano, CEO of Sightline Payments, said in the release. “We are proud to launch the Resorts World Las Vegas Play+ program alongside this historic opening.”

Resort officials also announced a partnership with Genesis Gaming for the casino’s digital table games and the introduction of a “Smart Table,” which will use RFID embedded chips for every dollar denomination to provide 100 percent accuracy of guests’ gaming activity, according to the release.

Officials say the digital tables’ Ticket-in-Ticket out capabilities allow guests to move from slots to tables, and vice versa, by using cash-out vouchers, cutting the need for a ticket redemption center. Additionally, the introduction of Perfect Pay at baccarat tables used for player tracking and the option to place additional wagers like insurance and Lucky 6 side bets.

Resorts World’s casino will feature 117,000 square feet of 1,400 slot machines, 117 table games, a dedicated poker room and 30 poker tables. The $4.3 billion hotel-casino project also will have high-limit areas and a sportsbook, run by IGT PlaySports technology.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.