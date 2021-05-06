Resorts World to be crypocurrency-friendly property

Resorts World is partnering with cryptocurrency exchange Gemini to introduce a crypto wallet “across all areas of the integrated resort experience.”

Resorts World Las Vegas is seen in Las Vegas, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Resorts World Las Vegas is aiming to be among the first cryptocurrency-friendly properties on the Strip.

The resort announced a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange and custodian Gemini on Thursday, saying the partnership would allow Resorts World guests to use a Gemini crypto wallet “across all areas of the integrated resort experience.” Details will be finalized and announced in the coming weeks, according to a statement.

The property is set to open June 24.

“As the first ground-up resort development on the Strip in more than a decade, Resorts World Las Vegas is committed to integrating innovative technology conveniences across the resort to enhance the overall guest journey,” Resorts World Las Vegas President Scott Sibella said. “By partnering with Gemini, a leader in cryptocurrency exchange, we are taking another step toward providing progressive guest experience solutions for today’s Las Vegas traveler.”

Gemini CEO Tyler Winklevoss said integrating cryptocurrency is a “great way” to meet the needs of customers.

“We are incredibly excited to work with Resorts World Las Vegas, the first casino on the Las Vegas Strip to partner with a crypto platform and explore integrating crypto into their guest experience,” he said in the statement. “Whether it’s the ability for their customers to use cryptocurrency at Resorts World Las Vegas or convert dollars into crypto, being one of the first to support crypto is a great way to … provide a 21st century experience.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.