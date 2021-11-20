62°F
Resorts World to implement $21 valet parking fee next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2021 - 5:09 pm
 
An aerial photo of Resorts World Las Vegas on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas R ...
An aerial photo of Resorts World Las Vegas on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Citing increased business and service demands, Resorts World Las Vegas will begin charging for valet parking at the Las Vegas Hilton, Conrad Las Vegas and South Porte Cochere locations on property, effective Wednesday.

Guests who use the hotel valet will be charged $21 per vehicle, per 24-hour period. Guests will be able to pay by credit card or room charge.

The self-parking garages will remain free to all guests, a Friday news release stated.

The $4.3 billion hotel-casino opened in late June.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

