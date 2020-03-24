Resorts World worker tests positive for coronavirus in Las Vegas

The area where the worker had been assigned, and the surrounding vicinity, has been “shut down and is being sanitized immediately” and will remain closed until April 1

Construction continues on the Hilton west tower porte cochere at Resorts World Las Vegas on the north Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A worker at Resorts World Las Vegas has tested positive for COVID-19, the developer confirmed.

Resorts World was notified Monday that one of its subcontractor’s workers tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Records show the person was last on-site March 17, and once the diagnosis was learned, the worker’s crew members were informed and “instructed to stay home and self-isolate for 14 days,” a project spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The area where the worker had been assigned, and the surrounding vicinity, has been “shut down and is being sanitized immediately” and will remain closed until April 1, she said.

Further information on the worker was not provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.