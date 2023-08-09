Retail leader, former gaming commissioner Art Marshall dead at 93
Marshall served three terms on the Nevada Gaming Commission and had retail outlets up and down the Las Vegas Strip.
Arthur “Art” Marshall, a giant in the retail clothing industry and a commissioner on the Nevada Gaming Commission for more than a decade, has died.
Marshall, 93, was the co-founder with his brother-in-law of the Marshall-Rousso chain with stores up and down the Strip. His family said he died Monday.
He also served on the Gaming Commission from 1997-2010.
Services for Marshall are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Congregation Ner Tamid in Henderson
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X, formerly known as Twitt