Retail leader, former gaming commissioner Art Marshall dead at 93

Marshall served three terms on the Nevada Gaming Commission and had retail outlets up and down the Las Vegas Strip.

At an event billed as "The Million Dollar Night of Comedy," Art and Jayn Marshall, who received the Hank Greenspun Founders Award, take a moment to pose for a photo during the 4th Annual Champions of Freedom Dinner Gala at The Venetian March 11, 2006. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Danoski Clutts Building Group finished two retail tenant improvements inside McCarran International Airport at 5757 Wayne Newton Blvd. in Las Vegas, including Marshall Rousso and Harley-Davidson. (Danoski Clutts Building Group)

Arthur “Art” Marshall, a giant in the retail clothing industry and a commissioner on the Nevada Gaming Commission for more than a decade, has died.

Marshall, 93, was the co-founder with his brother-in-law of the Marshall-Rousso chain with stores up and down the Strip. His family said he died Monday.

He also served on the Gaming Commission from 1997-2010.

Services for Marshall are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Congregation Ner Tamid in Henderson

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893.