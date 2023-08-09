98°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

Retail leader, former gaming commissioner Art Marshall dead at 93

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2023 - 11:53 am
 
At an event billed as "The Million Dollar Night of Comedy," Art and Jayn Marshall, who received ...
At an event billed as "The Million Dollar Night of Comedy," Art and Jayn Marshall, who received the Hank Greenspun Founders Award, take a moment to pose for a photo during the 4th Annual Champions of Freedom Dinner Gala at The Venetian March 11, 2006. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Danoski Clutts Building Group finished two retail tenant improvements inside McCarran Internati ...
Danoski Clutts Building Group finished two retail tenant improvements inside McCarran International Airport at 5757 Wayne Newton Blvd. in Las Vegas, including Marshall Rousso and Harley-Davidson. (Danoski Clutts Building Group)

Arthur “Art” Marshall, a giant in the retail clothing industry and a commissioner on the Nevada Gaming Commission for more than a decade, has died.

Marshall, 93, was the co-founder with his brother-in-law of the Marshall-Rousso chain with stores up and down the Strip. His family said he died Monday.

He also served on the Gaming Commission from 1997-2010.

Services for Marshall are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Congregation Ner Tamid in Henderson

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X, formerly known as Twitt

MOST READ
1
One ticket wins $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot, 3rd largest in history
One ticket wins $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot, 3rd largest in history
2
Lake Mead’s rise remains steady despite record heat
Lake Mead’s rise remains steady despite record heat
3
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI crash
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI crash
4
Skyscraper proposed for Strip clears initial hurdle
Skyscraper proposed for Strip clears initial hurdle
5
$242K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$242K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas video production company founder dies at 89
Las Vegas video production company founder dies at 89
Steve Wynn’s career in gaming officially comes to an end
Steve Wynn’s career in gaming officially comes to an end
Nevada’s gaming win stays sluggish, still tops $1B in June
Nevada’s gaming win stays sluggish, still tops $1B in June
A state lottery in Nevada? An expert says chances are good
A state lottery in Nevada? An expert says chances are good
NFL gaming executive boosts integrity, but mum on player suspensions
NFL gaming executive boosts integrity, but mum on player suspensions
Unionizing the Sphere? Venue, union reach agreement
Unionizing the Sphere? Venue, union reach agreement