Retiring rodeo clown wins nearly $500K on last day in Las Vegas

Jeff Reeves of Cortez, Colo., hit a royal flush in Three Card Poker and won nearly $500,000 at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (Horseshoe Las Vegas)

What a way to go into retirement with a bang.

On his last day in Las Vegas, National Finals Rodeo clown Jeff Reeves of Cortez, Colo., won a royal flush playing Three Card Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Thursday.

The hand was worth $499,763 for the Caesars Reward Member.

Horsehoe officials said in a news release that Reeves plans on hanging up his boots and enjoying retirement with his winnings.

The win was the first major jackpot at the newly rebranded Horseshoe, which was known as Bally’s until earlier this month.

