Revenue flat for Station parent Red Rock Resorts

Station Casinos’ parent company reported flat growth in net revenue and cash flow for the third quarter of 2022, Red Rock Resorts Inc. announced Thursday.

For the quarter that ended Sept. 30, Red Rock Resorts reported net income of $95.5 million, $0.83 per share, on revenue of $414.4 million. That’s compared with a net income of $117.9 million, or $0.93 per share, on revenue of $414.8 million during the same quarter in 2021.

Results from 2021’s third quarter showed some of the best net revenue, adjusted cash flow and cash-flow margins in the company’s history, executives said at the time.

For the company’s Las Vegas operations, net revenue from the third quarter was $411.6 million, down 0.3 percent from the same period last year.

Red Rock Resorts shares, traded on the Nasdaq, closed up 0.03 percent on Thursday to $39.05.

