Casinos & Gaming

Revenue flat for Station parent Red Rock Resorts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2022 - 1:48 pm
 
Station Casinos' Red Rock Resort is seen Monday, April 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las ...
Station Casinos' Red Rock Resort is seen Monday, April 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Station Casinos’ parent company reported flat growth in net revenue and cash flow for the third quarter of 2022, Red Rock Resorts Inc. announced Thursday.

For the quarter that ended Sept. 30, Red Rock Resorts reported net income of $95.5 million, $0.83 per share, on revenue of $414.4 million. That’s compared with a net income of $117.9 million, or $0.93 per share, on revenue of $414.8 million during the same quarter in 2021.

Results from 2021’s third quarter showed some of the best net revenue, adjusted cash flow and cash-flow margins in the company’s history, executives said at the time.

For the company’s Las Vegas operations, net revenue from the third quarter was $411.6 million, down 0.3 percent from the same period last year.

Red Rock Resorts shares, traded on the Nasdaq, closed up 0.03 percent on Thursday to $39.05.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

