Revenue rebounds, losses narrow for Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Improvements in the Las Vegas, Macao and Singapore markets have resulted in greater revenue and a narrowing of net losses in the second quarter.

The Venetian on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Sands Corp. has begun riding the rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, reporting improved second quarter revenue and narrowed losses on Wednesday.

The company reported second quarter net loss of $139 million, 30 cents per share, on revenue of $1.173 billion in the quarter that ended June 30. That compares with a net loss of $757 million, 88 cents per share, on revenue of $62 million in the same quarter in 2020.

“We remain enthusiastic about the opportunity to welcome more guests back to our properties as greater volumes of visitors are eventually able to travel to Macao and Singapore,” said Rob Goldstein, chairman and CEO.

The company announced in March that a partnership will be taking over operations of the company’s Las Vegas properties later this year.

New York-based Apollo Global Management Inc., which is partnering with Vici Properties Inc., New York, to buy The Venetian, Palazzo and the Sands Expo and Convention Center for $6.25 billion, would own the cash flow of operations and pay Vici rent once the deal closes in the fourth quarter.

Sands indicated it plans to focus on its operations in Macao and Singapore and investigate the prospect of new domestic developments. The company already has acknowledged interest in the New York, Texas and Florida markets.

Sands also plans to increase development of digital products.

The company plans a conference call on earnings with investors later Wednesday.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and operates The Venetian/Palazzo.

