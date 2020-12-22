Rio reopening Tuesday with huge turkey giveaway

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is reopening its final Las Vegas property, just in time for the holiday season.

Rio on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The Rio is set to open its doors at 10 a.m. Tuesday, after being shuttered more than nine months. The Strip-adjacent property will allow reservations Thursday through Monday, and its gaming floor will be open throughout the week, according to a news release. It is the last Caesars property to reopen in the U.S.

The opening will include the debut of Rio’s newly-branded William Hill Sports book, which now offers self-service sports betting kiosks and live in-play wagering.

The property will feature a number of restaurants, bars and lounges, including All-American Bar & Grille, Hash House A Go Go Starbucks, VooDoo Steak, Sports Deli, Shutters Bar, iBar, Purple Zebra Daiquiri Bar, Race & Sports Book Bar and Masquerade Bar. The property’s fitness center and Rio Logo retail shop will also reopen, according to the news release.

The Penn & Teller magic show is expected to return to the Rio’s stage, but its performance schedule is not yet listed on Caesars’ website.

Caesars won’t be hosting a grand opening moment for the hotel, but is doing a contactless drive-up distribution of 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies at 9:30.

