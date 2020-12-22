62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Casinos & Gaming

Rio reopens with huge turkey giveaway

Rio reopens with huge turkey giveaway
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2020 - 9:07 am
 
Updated December 22, 2020 - 11:54 am
Rio General Manager Steve Ellis, center, speaks as Caesars Entertainment Regional President Gar ...
Rio General Manager Steve Ellis, center, speaks as Caesars Entertainment Regional President Gary Selesner, left, looks on during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event also features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Chippendales member Ryan Worley loads up turkeys and cookies to an awaiting vehicle during the ...
Chippendales member Ryan Worley loads up turkeys and cookies to an awaiting vehicle during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Chippendales members with Jade Simone and Piff the Magic Dragon deliver turkeys and cookies to ...
Chippendales members with Jade Simone and Piff the Magic Dragon deliver turkeys and cookies to awaiting vehicles during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
ChippendalesÕ Ryan Kelsey, left, and Ryan Worley deliver turkeys and cookies to awaiting ...
ChippendalesÕ Ryan Kelsey, left, and Ryan Worley deliver turkeys and cookies to awaiting vehicles during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raymond Teller delivers a turkey and cookies to an awaiting vehicle during the re-opening of th ...
Raymond Teller delivers a turkey and cookies to an awaiting vehicle during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Jade Simone, left, and Piff the Magic Dragon greet another motorist during the re-opening of th ...
Jade Simone, left, and Piff the Magic Dragon greet another motorist during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Penn & Teller carry over turkeys and cookies to awaiting vehicles during the re-opening of ...
Penn & Teller carry over turkeys and cookies to awaiting vehicles during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Chippendales' Ryan Kelsey, left, and Ryan Worley, center, with Jade Simone interact with motorc ...
Chippendales' Ryan Kelsey, left, and Ryan Worley, center, with Jade Simone interact with motorcyclist Jesus Munoz and Piff the Magic Dragon as they deliver turkeys and cookies to awaiting motorists during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Penn Jillette delivers a turkey and cookies to an awaiting vehicle during the re-opening of the ...
Penn Jillette delivers a turkey and cookies to an awaiting vehicle during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Performers and executives gather during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in ...
Performers and executives gather during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event also features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Chippendales' Ryan Kelsey, left, and Ryan Worley, center, with Jade Simone and Piff the Magic D ...
Chippendales' Ryan Kelsey, left, and Ryan Worley, center, with Jade Simone and Piff the Magic Dragon deliver turkeys and cookies to awaiting vehicles during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Chippendales member Ryan Worley loads up turkeys and cookies to an awaiting vehicle during the ...
Chippendales member Ryan Worley loads up turkeys and cookies to an awaiting vehicle during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Penn & Teller welcome everyone back during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2 ...
Penn & Teller welcome everyone back during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Caesars Entertainment Regional President Gary Selesner speaks while flanked by performers durin ...
Caesars Entertainment Regional President Gary Selesner speaks while flanked by performers during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event also features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Motorists file in for their food donations by staff and performers during the re-opening of the ...
Motorists file in for their food donations by staff and performers during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Caesars Entertainment Inc. has reopened its final Las Vegas property, just in time for the holiday season.

The Rio is opened its doors at 10 a.m. Tuesday, after being shuttered more than nine months. The Strip-adjacent property allows reservations Thursday through Monday, and its gaming floor is open throughout the week, according to a news release. It is the last Caesars property to reopen in the U.S.

The opening includes the debut of Rio’s newly-branded William Hill Sports book, which now offers self-service sports betting kiosks and live in-play wagering.

The property features a number of restaurants, bars and lounges, including All-American Bar & Grille, Hash House A Go Go Starbucks, VooDoo Steak, Sports Deli, Shutters Bar, iBar, Purple Zebra Daiquiri Bar, Race & Sports Book Bar and Masquerade Bar. The property’s fitness center and Rio Logo retail shop will also reopen, according to the news release.

The Penn & Teller magic show is expected to return to the Rio’s stage, but its performance schedule is not yet listed on Caesars’ website.

The company did not host a grand opening for the hotel-casino, but did have a contactless drive-up to hand out 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to staff members Tuesday morning. A number of Caesars executives and Las Vegas performers helped distribute the food, including Penn Jillette and Teller of the Penn & Teller magic show, John van der Put as Piff the Magic Dragon and performers from Chippendales and X Burleque.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$316K poker hand hits for Las Vegas visitor at Strip casino
$316K poker hand hits for Las Vegas visitor at Strip casino
2
Father’s family grieves Las Vegas boy accidentally slain by mom
Father’s family grieves Las Vegas boy accidentally slain by mom
3
Mirage to close all operations midweek due to COVID
Mirage to close all operations midweek due to COVID
4
Derek Carr expected to make a big push to play on Saturday
Derek Carr expected to make a big push to play on Saturday
5
Las Vegas joins world in great conjunction viewing — GALLERY
Las Vegas joins world in great conjunction viewing — GALLERY
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People on the Strip watch the first volcano show since the reopening of the The Mirage earlier ...
Mirage to close all operations midweek due to COVID
By John Katsilometes and Mike Shoro / RJ

The Mirage will open the new year by shutting down totally from Mondays through Thursdays, MGM Resorts International announced Monday.