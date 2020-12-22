Rio reopens with huge turkey giveaway
Caesars Entertainment Inc. has reopened its final Las Vegas property, just in time for the holiday season.
The Rio is opened its doors at 10 a.m. Tuesday, after being shuttered more than nine months. The Strip-adjacent property allows reservations Thursday through Monday, and its gaming floor is open throughout the week, according to a news release. It is the last Caesars property to reopen in the U.S.
The opening includes the debut of Rio’s newly-branded William Hill Sports book, which now offers self-service sports betting kiosks and live in-play wagering.
The property features a number of restaurants, bars and lounges, including All-American Bar & Grille, Hash House A Go Go Starbucks, VooDoo Steak, Sports Deli, Shutters Bar, iBar, Purple Zebra Daiquiri Bar, Race & Sports Book Bar and Masquerade Bar. The property’s fitness center and Rio Logo retail shop will also reopen, according to the news release.
The Penn & Teller magic show is expected to return to the Rio’s stage, but its performance schedule is not yet listed on Caesars’ website.
The company did not host a grand opening for the hotel-casino, but did have a contactless drive-up to hand out 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to staff members Tuesday morning. A number of Caesars executives and Las Vegas performers helped distribute the food, including Penn Jillette and Teller of the Penn & Teller magic show, John van der Put as Piff the Magic Dragon and performers from Chippendales and X Burleque.
