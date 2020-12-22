Rio reopens with huge turkey giveaway

Caesars Entertainment Inc. has reopened its final Las Vegas property, just in time for the holiday season.

Rio General Manager Steve Ellis, center, speaks as Caesars Entertainment Regional President Gary Selesner, left, looks on during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event also features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chippendales member Ryan Worley loads up turkeys and cookies to an awaiting vehicle during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chippendales members with Jade Simone and Piff the Magic Dragon deliver turkeys and cookies to awaiting vehicles during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

ChippendalesÕ Ryan Kelsey, left, and Ryan Worley deliver turkeys and cookies to awaiting vehicles during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raymond Teller delivers a turkey and cookies to an awaiting vehicle during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jade Simone, left, and Piff the Magic Dragon greet another motorist during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Penn & Teller carry over turkeys and cookies to awaiting vehicles during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chippendales' Ryan Kelsey, left, and Ryan Worley, center, with Jade Simone interact with motorcyclist Jesus Munoz and Piff the Magic Dragon as they deliver turkeys and cookies to awaiting motorists during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Penn Jillette delivers a turkey and cookies to an awaiting vehicle during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Performers and executives gather during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event also features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chippendales' Ryan Kelsey, left, and Ryan Worley, center, with Jade Simone and Piff the Magic Dragon deliver turkeys and cookies to awaiting vehicles during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chippendales member Ryan Worley loads up turkeys and cookies to an awaiting vehicle during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Penn & Teller welcome everyone back during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Caesars Entertainment Regional President Gary Selesner speaks while flanked by performers during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event also features a drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Motorists file in for their food donations by staff and performers during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event features drive-up distribution of what will be 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to Caesars Entertainment team members (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Caesars Entertainment Inc. has reopened its final Las Vegas property, just in time for the holiday season.

The Rio is opened its doors at 10 a.m. Tuesday, after being shuttered more than nine months. The Strip-adjacent property allows reservations Thursday through Monday, and its gaming floor is open throughout the week, according to a news release. It is the last Caesars property to reopen in the U.S.

The opening includes the debut of Rio’s newly-branded William Hill Sports book, which now offers self-service sports betting kiosks and live in-play wagering.

The property features a number of restaurants, bars and lounges, including All-American Bar & Grille, Hash House A Go Go Starbucks, VooDoo Steak, Sports Deli, Shutters Bar, iBar, Purple Zebra Daiquiri Bar, Race & Sports Book Bar and Masquerade Bar. The property’s fitness center and Rio Logo retail shop will also reopen, according to the news release.

The Penn & Teller magic show is expected to return to the Rio’s stage, but its performance schedule is not yet listed on Caesars’ website.

The company did not host a grand opening for the hotel-casino, but did have a contactless drive-up to hand out 20,000 frozen turkeys and holiday cookies to staff members Tuesday morning. A number of Caesars executives and Las Vegas performers helped distribute the food, including Penn Jillette and Teller of the Penn & Teller magic show, John van der Put as Piff the Magic Dragon and performers from Chippendales and X Burleque.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.